BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA EXTENDS WITH HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS AND NASCAR CHAMPION JIMMIE JOHNSON

CONCORD, N.C. (May 18, 2018) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), which has served the people of North Carolina with high-quality health insurance for nearly 85 years, has extended its sponsorship of 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports and star driver Jimmie Johnson through 2018.

Blue Cross NC will continue as the Official Health Insurance Provider of Hendrick Motorsports with logo placement on the uniforms of Johnson and his No. 48 team. In addition, Blue Cross NC will be featured on the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as an associate sponsor during the May and September Cup Series events at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will mark the first on-car branding for Blue Cross NC since joining Hendrick Motorsports as an official corporate partner in September 2013.

“North Carolina has a longstanding history with NASCAR, and we’re proud to support Jimmie Johnson throughout the season,” said Reagan Greene Pruitt, vice president of integrated marketing and community engagement for Blue Cross NC. “As an athlete, Jimmie understands the importance of a healthy lifestyle and is an advocate and a friend of Blue Cross NC. We’re excited to continue this partnership and work together to improve the health and well-being of our customers and communities.”

A winner of 83 career races and a record-tying seven championships in NASCAR’s top series, Johnson is known for being health conscious and a passionate advocate for healthy living. His physical training and nutrition regimens have been documented by media outlets such as Bicycling, LAVA Magazine, Men’s Journal, Men’s Fitness, Triathlete, ESPN and USA Today. For nearly five years, he has served as a Live Fearless Ambassador for Blue Cross NC and has been featured in campaigns promoting its health coverage and the value of an active and healthy lifestyle.

“My passion for living a healthy and active lifestyle continues to be an integral part of my life and who I am as a person,” said Johnson, 42, who lives in Charlotte. “It’s awesome to have a partner like Blue Cross NC that is just as committed to encouraging others to live better and feel better. For me, it’s a natural fit and very rewarding to work together.”

Johnson has been a Blue Cross NC member since 2002 and trusts the company with his family’s health insurance coverage. Additionally, Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 48 team have relied on Blue Cross NC as their corporate healthcare provider since 2004.

“People are our number-one asset,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “For nearly 15 years, we’ve trusted Blue Cross NC to take care of our team members and their families. The partnership has been a wonderful fit for our company and for Jimmie, and it’s exciting to see it grow even more in 2018. We are proud to continue working with Blue Cross NC and look forward to a long relationship ahead.”

ABOUT BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina improves the health and well-being of our customers and communities through innovative health care products, insurance, services and information to more than 3.8 million members, including approximately 1 million served on behalf of other Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans. Since 1933, we have worked to make North Carolina a better place to live through our support of community organizations, programs and events that promote good health. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 249 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

