Kenseth Captures the All-Star Pole

Matt Kenseth captured the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“The car drove good. It seemed fine. It was our first laps on the track today with all the rain and Ricky (Stenhouse, Jr.) was a huge help to me going out early and helping me with my braking in pit road and his spotter up there helping me,” Kenseth said.

Kenseth captured the pole under a unique qualifying session for this race. The drivers were required to make one lap, pit for four tires and then make another lap. Kenseth, driving a special #DoYouKnowJack paint shame paying tribute to the 20th Anniversary of Jack Roush and Mark Martin’s 1998 All-Star win, posted a time of 127.644 mph.

“The guys brought a fast car and they were great on pit road,” Kenseth added.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified second, making it a Roush Fenway Racing front row.

“My guys did an awesome job,” said Stenhouse Jr. “No penalties. That was big. Any time you do a format like this, being penalty free is good. I do think I could have gotten to pit road better. Right now, I am glad that we beat the 48 and the 2 because those cars were really good at doing this last year. Track position will be pretty key come tomorrow night.”

Clint Bowyer qualified third, followed by Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. to round out the top five.

Qualifying for the Open was canceled due to inclement weather. Aric Almirola will start on the pole which was set by the owner’s points per the rule book.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts with the Open Race at 6 p.m. ET Saturday evening on FS1 followed by the All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

All-Star Race lineup

1. Matt Kenseth

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3. Clint Bowyer

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Kyle Busch

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Austin Dillon

10. Joey Logano

11. Denny Hamlin

12. Jimmie Johnson

13. Jamie McMurray

14. Ryan Newman

15. Kasey Kahne

16. Kurt Busch

17. Kyle Larson

Open lineup

1. Aric Almirola

2. Erik Jones

3. Alex Bowman

4. Chase Elliott

5. Paul Menard

6. William Byron

7. Daniel Suarez

8. Darrell Wallace Jr.

9. AJ Allmendinger

10. David Ragan

11. Chris Buescher

12. Michael McDowell

13. Matt DiBenedetto

14. Ty Dillon

15. Corey LaJoie

16. Ross Chastain

17. Landon Cassill

18. Gray Gaulding

19. BJ McLeod

20. Reed Sorenson

21. Timmy Hill

