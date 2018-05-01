‘The Gunslinger’ wrecks out from lead in Pro Late Model feature at Bristol

Tweet Mike Skinner checks the damage to his No. 5 Pro Late Model car, after wrecking out of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Model A-Feature of the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a display of her sense of humor, Angie Skinner tweeted a picture of her standing in front of a Port-A-Potty to sum up the night of her husband, Mike Skinner.

“It’s raining. We crashed. I felt this pic near the shitter was appropriate…but b4 all the crap my baby @MSTheGunslinger was bad ass!”

For most of the 100-lap JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Model A-Feature of the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group Short Track U.S. Nationals, “The Gunslinger” was the driver to beat. With over 20 years of racing experience at Bristol Motor Speedway, he navigated his way through the Top-Five and passed defending race winner Cole Williams exiting Turn 2 to take the lead.

But even a veteran driver like Skinner fell victim to racing at Bristol, particularly drivers who don’t have a fraction of his experience at Bristol. While trying to put Tyler Hufford a lap down, the two made contact that ended Skinner’s night.

“I went to pass the guy on the outside and he (Tyler Hufford) washed up, so I had to let off the gas,” Skinner told Speed 51. “I come off of turn four over here and I got down really low and he hit me in the corner. I don’t feel like I had enough room, so I just waited and he washed up the track again and I hit the gas and had a clear run on the bottom. Apparently, his spotter told him he was going to give me the outside and he just turned left and just hit us. I feel like an idiot, we had a very fast car. His spotter told my son he was going to give me the high side, and by then I was under him and he tried to pull down and be a nice guy, so I really can’t blame him, it was my own fault.”

He finished the night in 13th. The race was won by Josh Reeves.

