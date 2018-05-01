Thad Moffitt Finishes 10th at Toledo Speedway

Tweet Thad Moffitt and the No. 46 Empire Racing team finished 10th in Sunday's Menards 200 at the Toledo (Ohio) Speedway in the ARCA Racing Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 20, 2018) – Thad Moffitt and the No. 46 Empire Racing team finished 10th in Sunday’s Menards 200 at the Toledo (Ohio) Speedway in the ARCA Racing Series. Moffitt overcame a spin on older tires to climb back to earn his first Top-10 in the series in only his sixth start.

As other drivers had tire problems, Moffitt got fresh General Tires after his spin and settled into his own pace. Moffitt became faster as the race came to a close and climbed the scoring pylon to finish 10th.

“I hate that we spun and lost a few laps, but everyone was having issues,” said Moffitt. “I think it helped us. We were able to just race our own race and things came back to us.”

Moffitt had a previous best finish of 11th in the ARCA Racing Series at the short track in Indianapolis. He now has his first Top-10 and is looking forward to more ARCA Racing Series starts on short and intermediate tracks.

“I’m 17, so I can’t run every track,” commented Moffitt. “But, we can run Pocono and that’s going to be our first start on a big track. Today really gives us a lot of confidence as we prepare for my Pocono debut.”

Moffitt, the 2016 Southeast Limited Late Model Champion from Trinity, North Carolina, is the son of Brian and Rebecca Petty-Moffitt. He started racing a go-kart and a quarter midget before moving to a Limited Late Model and now a Late Model and the ARCA Racing Series. A high school student, Moffitt grew up going to the track with his grandfather (“The King” Richard Petty) and also watching his uncle, Kyle Petty, race.

Moffitt has primary sponsorship from Performance Plus Motor Oil, Transportation Impact and associate sponsorship from Hostetler Ranches.

You can follow Moffitt through his Facebook page (Thad Moffitt Racing), Twitter (@ThadMoffitt) and Instagram (moffitt_thad).

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, North Carolina, and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP, Smithfield Foods and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Empire Racing

Established in 2009, Empire Racing Group is a development team that strives to identify young racing talent and assist them in the advancement of their careers. While ERG originally focused on the ARCA Racing Series with driver Sean Corr (team owner/driver), the team has since expanded its reach into other series, thanks in part to its alliance with Grumpy’s Performance, Inc. Under the expertise of crew chief Mike ‘Grumpy’ Cheek, ERG now competes in various late model series as well as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). In 2016, ERG will be serving as the developmental team for Richard Petty Motorsports, providing young drivers with driver coaching, technical support, public relations and marketing needs. Drivers for the 2017 season include notable rising stars Thad Moffitt and Harrison Moffitt, as well as racing veteran Sean Corr.

To learn more about ERG, call (704) 664-8882 or visit www.empireracinggroup.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **