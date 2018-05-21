DARLINGTON RACEWAY TO HOST TRACK DRIVE ON JUNE 16 WITH PROCEEDS BENEFITING VFW’S SPORT CLIPS HELP A HERO SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

For a $30 per car donation, fans may drive their personal vehicle on the track and receive two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (May 21, 2018) – On Saturday, June 16, Darlington Raceway will give race fans a unique opportunity to drive their personal vehicles on the high banks of the Lady in Black, and in turn, support our service members and veterans.

For a $30 cash donation per car, Darlington Raceway will allow fans to take three laps around the famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. The Track Drive is scheduled for 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on June 16.

For their donation, guests will also receive two (2) tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race (scheduled at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 1) with $10 benefiting the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had a track drive here at Darlington Raceway and felt this was a great opportunity for our fans to take a few laps around the track and support our service members and veterans through the Sport Clips’ Help A Hero Scholarship Program,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We encourage all of our fans to come out that day and participate in a family-fun activity for charity.”

Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. From October 15 through November 11, Sport Clips locations around the country will collect donations in-store to support the scholarship program. To date, 943 scholarships totaling $4.1 million have been awarded.

Scholarship recipients come from every part of the United States and represent every branch of service. Recipients are earning a variety of degrees including engineering, computer science, business, accounting, healthcare, and many more.

TRACK LAPS RULES AND RESTRICTIONS

Motorcycles will not be permitted. Passenger vehicles only.

All drivers must present a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance at check-in

The driver of the vehicle must be 21 years of age or older

All participants must sign a waiver of liability (including all passengers)

All drivers and passengers must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints

Headlights must be on at all times

Fans must enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151

Laps will be held at a maximum speed of 70 mph and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle

The event is weather dependent. In case of inclement weather, the track will issue an official weather statement on DarlingtonRaceway.com no later than Friday, June 15 and announce an alternate date at that time.

ABOUT DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is the The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at #TraditionContinues, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **