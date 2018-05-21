Chip Ganassi Racing Announces First-Ever Digital Fan Fest Surrounding Indianapolis 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco 300

The Team will Bring Everything that is Chip Ganassi Racing to the Fans via Social Media Content and Engagement throughout the Biggest Race Weekend of the Year

CONCORD, N.C. and INDIANAPOLIS (May 21, 2018) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today the launch of their first-ever Digital Fan Fest surrounding the team’s activities leading into the biggest race weekend of the season. CGR will compete in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the longest and most grueling race on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the Coca-Cola 600 and also the NASCAR Xfinity race, the Alsco 300.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

The New Autograph: Along with the emergence of the social media world, some previously held beliefs have changed. For one, the new autograph to some, is a celebrity LIKE or retweet of a post on social. The CGR NASCAR and INDYCAR drivers will be giving fans a LIKE for anyone that uses the hash tag #DigitalFanFest on Twitter or Instagram between 12:00-1:30 pm on Thursday, May 24 . If the post is especially good, they might even retweet or repost it. So Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, John Hunter Nemechek, Scott Dixon and Ed Jones will be looking to see how creative fans can be. The team will also give away a number of prizes throughout the weekend, with the grand prize being a race-worn Kyle Larson firesuit.

Tour de Shop: On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, CGR will launch a variety of behind-the-scenes tours of both CGR race shops in Indianapolis and Concord, NC. Fans will go into areas never before seen to gain better insight into how a race team with so many different cars and in different series operates.

Launch of the CGR Podcast: Learn more about all of the people that comprise CGR from all teams and all departments. The series will lead off with the Chief Operating Officer of CGR, Doug Duchardt, followed by NASCAR team Managing Director, Max Jones as well as the driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Kyle Larson.

Be Part of the Team: Through a series of Instagram stories over race weekend in both Indianapolis and Charlotte, CGR will take you to places rarely seen before like: team meetings, the driver's green room, their motor coach, team transporters, driver introductions, maybe even a view from the spotter's stand and much, much more.

At the Race shop: In addition, any fan that uses the hashtag #DigitalFanFest from the CGR race shop will also be eligible for a special discount on all CGR merchandise. There may even be a few surprises at the shop.

QUOTEBOARD:

Doug Duchardt, Chief Operating Officer, Chip Ganassi Racing: “The Digital Fan Fest is simply another way to create unique digital marketing content to engage both our current fans and hopefully build our fan base. We had much success over the years with the Ganassi Sound Garage and this is simply employing that same concept of using social media to make an impact for our team and our partners’ brands.”

Kyle Larson, Driver, No. 42 DC Solar/Credit One Bank Chevrolet: “I think this is going to be pretty cool and different. I like the way our team is always trying to do different things to connect to our fans and even more importantly find new fans too. I am looking forward to this.”

Ed Jones, Driver, No. 10, NTT DATA Honda: “I am only 23 and social media is the way that so many of us communicate and I think that having the team attack the biggest race weekend of the year in this manner is great. I am looking forward to seeing the different posts from our fans and especially even seeing what Kyle and Jamie and our NASCAR teams will be doing throughout the weekend.

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and over 200 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

