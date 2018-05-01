Thorne Partners With NASCAR Team Leavine Family Racing To Promote Wellness With Health Testing And Supplements

Partnership Kicks Off With Sponsorship Of Inaugural Fan Fest On Memorial Day Weekend

NEW YORK (May 21, 2018) – Thorne and Leavine Family Racing (LFR), which fields an entry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, have announced a partnership for Thorne to provide diagnostic testing and nutritional supplements for the No. 95 team. To launch the partnership, Thorne will be the presenting sponsor of LFR’s inaugural Fan Fest on Friday, May 25, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., at the team’s facility located at 6007 Victory Lane in Concord, N.C.

Through the partnership, Thorne will provide the team with ongoing diagnostic testing and consultations. Thorne’s tests measure an individual’s unique biomarkers and can uncover specific health insights, which are converted into a personal plan for what to eat, how to exercise, and whether to add nutritional supplements to improve health outcomes and athletic performance. Thorne has similar sports partnerships with 12 U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon.

The partnership officially kicks off with Fan Fest 2018 Presented By Thorne on May 25, leading into the series’ race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. At the free event, LFR driver Kasey Kahne and crew chief Travis Mack will sign autographs from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will also feature a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and several U.S. Legends and Bandolero cars on display. iHeart radio will broadcast live from the event.

Later that weekend for the Coca-Cola 600, Kahne will pilot a Thorne-branded car, which will sport a military-themed paint scheme aboard his No. 95 Camaro ZL1. The annual 600-mile Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord is the 13th points-race of the 2018 season and will honor military service members in observance of Memorial Day weekend.

“We are thrilled to be a long-term partner with Leavine Family Racing and an accomplished elite competitor like Kasey Kahne,” said Paul F. Jacobson, CEO of Thorne. “We hope to make a positive contribution to the NASCAR community by helping to improve driver and team performance, and promote overall wellness for these elite athletes and their fans. “

“We’re extremely excited to have a partner like Thorne on board,” said Todd Yunker, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for LFR. “When we started this discussion, not only were they interested in sponsorship, they are genuinely interested in improving the overall health and well being of everyone on the team.”

For more information on the partnership, visit https://www.thorne.com/team95

About Thorne

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content, and is the proud partner of 12 of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies, and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com/.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and who started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Kasey Kahne, a fourteen-year veteran of NASCAR and 18-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, pilots the No. 95 Camaro ZL1 for the team. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com

