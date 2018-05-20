Elliott to Drive GMS Racing Xfinity Series Entry for Select 2018 NXS Races

Statesville, N.C. (May 21, 2018) — GMS Racing officials announced today that NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will drive the No. 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) entry this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) as well as other select races on the 2018 NXS schedule.

Hooters, which sponsors Elliott’s No. 9 Cup Series team at Hendrick Motorsports, will serve as primary sponsor for the No. 23 team at CMS in honor of the restaurant chain’s 35th Anniversary and 22nd Annual Hooters International Pageant. The pageant will be held on Saturday, May 26 at zMAX Dragway beginning at 7 p.m. and will include a concert from country music singer-songwriter Jake Owen.

Elliott, 22, will also drive the No. 23 Chevrolet in the upcoming Pocono (June 2), Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17) NXS races.

“I appreciate GMS letting me get behind the wheel of the No. 23,” said driver Chase Elliott. “I’m excited to have Hooters on the car for Charlotte. It’s a big week for them and I look forward to representing them in a new way on the Xfinity side.”

Over a four-year span, Elliott has competed in 73 NXS races, collecting one championship in 2014, five wins, 31 top-fives, 59 top-10s and two pole awards. The Dawsonville, Ga., native’s most recent Xfinity event was this season at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 12th driving for JR Motorsports.

Additional drivers for the remaining races will be announced at a later date.

