Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 – Charlotte 1 Preview

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· WELCOME TO THE FAMILY: LFR is proud to welcome Thorne as the newest partner of Leavine Family Racing (LFR). Through the partnership, Thorne will provide the team with ongoing diagnostic testing and consultations. Thorne’s tests measure an individual’s unique biomarkers and can uncover specific health insights, which are converted into a personal plan for what to eat, how to exercise, and whether to add nutritional supplements to improve health outcomes and athletic performance. Thorne has similar sports partnerships with 12 U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon.

· A SOLDIER’S SALUTE: For the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend, as part of the NASCAR Salutes program, the No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1, will be honoring Specialist Rudy Acosta, who served in the 4th Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment in the US Army. LFR will also be selling special American flag/No. 95 t-shirts through our online store, and all the proceeds from the sale of this special shirt will go to the Gold Star Family program.

· COME ONE, COME ALL: Leavine Family Racing will hold the team’s inaugural Fan Fest Presented by Thorne on Friday, May 25th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET at the team’s facility in Concord, NC. Kasey Kahne and crew chief Travis Mack are both scheduled to sign autographs from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. that afternoon for 100 lucky fans in attendance. Wristbands for the session will be handed out starting at 1:00 p.m. that afternoon at the event. For more info, visit www.LFR95.com

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 28 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Charlotte, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 12.5 and an average finish of 13.4. He’s completed 9,472 of 10,113 (93.7 percent) career laps, and has led for a total of 1,108 laps. Kahne has earned four wins which include three Coca-Cola 600 victories, 10 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track.

· RACE INFO: The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 27th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Charlotte:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

05/30/04 Coca-Cola 600 19 12 400/400 Running

10/16/04 UAW-GM Quality 500 2 32 267/334 Crash

05/29/05 Coca-Cola 600 4 26 396/400 Running

10/15/05 UAW-GM Quality 500 33 23 336/336 Running

05/28/06 Coca-Cola 600 9 1 400/400 Running

10/14/06 Bank of America 500 2 1 334/334 Running

05/27/07 Coca-Cola 600 18 23 390/400 Running

10/13/07 Bank of America 500 5 8 337/337 Running

05/25/08 Coca-Cola 600 2 1 400/400 Running

10/11/08 Bank of America 500 15 2 334/334 Running

05/25/09 Coca-Cola 600 6 7 227/227 Running

10/17/09 Bank of America 500 3 3 334/334 Running

05/30/10 Coca-Cola 600 4 12 400/400 Running

10/16/10 Bank of America 500 25 38 214/334 Running

05/29/11 Coca-Cola 600 17 22 401/402 Running

10/15/11 Bank of America 500 8 4 334/334 Running

05/27/12 Coca-Cola 600 7 1 400/400 Running

10/13/12 Bank of America 500 10 8 334/334 Running

05/26/13 Coca-Cola 600 6 2 400/400 Running

10/12/13 Bank of America 500 5 2 334/334 Running

05/25/14 Coca-Cola 600 3 14 399/400 Running

10/11/14 Bank of America 500 19 10 334/334 Running

05/24/15 Coca-Cola 600 33 12 400/400 Running

10/11/15 Bank of America 500 20 43 58/334 Crash

05/29/16 Coca-Cola 600 29 22 395/400 Running

10/09/16 Bank of America 500 12 3 334/334 Running

05/28/17 Coca-Cola 600 24 35 244/400 Crash

10/08/17 Bank of America 500 9 9 337/337 Running

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Charlotte:

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 28 4 10 15 0

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Travis Mack

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Jonathan Leonard Engineer: Ben Lynch

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content, and is the proud partner of 12 of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies, and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com/.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **