Full Weekend Schedule for Charlotte

Tweet MAY 28: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Red, White, & Blue Toyota, take the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET.

Thursday, May 24

2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS1

6:05-6:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

8:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Friday, May 25

No events scheduled

Saturday, May 26

9:05-9:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1

10:10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole qualifying, FS1

11:05-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Alsco 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), FS1

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

3:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, May 27

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps, 600 miles), FOX

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

