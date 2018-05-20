Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Extends Partnership With Richard Childress Racing

WELCOME, N.C. (May 22, 2018) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions are once again teaming up for the third straight year for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will serve as the primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway on June 3. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will also host RCR during its two NASCAR events in Pennsylvania.

“Kalahari is my daughters’ favorite place to go when we are racing in Pocono,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Camaro ZL1. “It is an ideal destination for families with kids of all ages to spend time together and have fun. Kalahari is a one-of-a-kind experience, and everything you could possibly want is there. I’m proud to have them back with us and providing RCR a special place to stay after a long workday at the track.”

Leading up to racing in the Pocono Mountains and throughout the summer, fans and potential guests will have access to social media content on RCR’s channels showcasing the Pocono Mountains resort’s 220,000-sq.-ft. indoor waterpark that features 34 attractions, including a wave pool, an enhanced area for children, a lazy river and adult swim-up bars. Beyond the waterpark, the authentically African resort welcomes race fans with nearly 1,000 guest rooms, expanded dry-play activities featuring the virtual reality sensation The Arena, outdoor ropes courses, delicious on-site, full-service signature dining experiences – Double Cut Charcoal Grill and Sortino’s Italian Kitchen – and the Spa Kalahari and Salon.

For those looking to work before play, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions’ convention center will soon expand to boast more than 205,000 square feet of top-of-the-line and state-of-the-art workspace for business meetings and events.

“We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Ryan Newman’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 and bring the spirit of Africa to the Pocono Raceway three years in a row,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know Ryan and his team over the years while hosting them at our resort. This partnership embodies the fun and adventurous spirit of both my family and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.”

For more information on today’s announcement, and all that is happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com. For more information about Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, please visit KalahariResorts.com.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisors’ 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2017 Pennsylvania Meetings + Events’ Best of Pennsylvania Finalist, 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), TripAdvisors’ 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisors’ 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Reader’s Choice USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Waterparks and January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second consecutive year. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

