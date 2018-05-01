GMS Racing NXS Charlotte Preview

Chase Elliott

No. 23 Hooters 22nd International Pageant Chevrolet Camaro

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Stats

4 starts, 3 top-10s, 1 Pole

Additional Info

– Elliott and the No. 23 team will utilize new chassis no. 221.

-Hooters will serve as primary sponsor for the No. 23 team at Charlotte Motor Speedway in honor of the restaurant chain’s 35th Anniversary and 22nd Annual Hooters International Pageant. The pageant will be held on Saturday, May 26 at zMAX Dragway beginning at 7 p.m. and will include a concert from country music singer-songwriter Jake Owen.

– Elliott will also drive the No. 23 Chevrolet in the upcoming Pocono (June 2), Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17) NXS races.

Elliott Quote

“I appreciate GMS letting me get behind the wheel of the No. 23. I’m excited to have Hooters on the car for Charlotte. It’s a big week for them and I look forward to representing them in a new way on the Xfinity side.”

