Daytona International Speedway Creates Special Chase Elliott Ticket Package for July 7 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 22, 2018) – Daytona International Speedway has designed a special ticket package around Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, for the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event on Saturday night, July 7 at the “World Center of Racing.”

The ticket package, available starting at $99 per ticket for adults and $24 for children 12 and under, includes:

A reserved seating ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, July 7

UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access

15-minute question-and-answer session with Elliott in a Midway suite

Autographed Chase Elliott hero card

Tickets for this special Chase Elliott ticket package are limited and available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/chaseelliott or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Elliott has already enjoyed success at Daytona International Speedway, claiming wins in the DAYTONA 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a Duel At DAYTONA 150-mile qualifying race as well as two DAYTONA 500 pole positions. With his first DAYTONA 500 pole in 2016, Elliott became the youngest driver at the age 20 years, two months and 17 days to lead the field to the green flag in “The Great American Race.”

