Stenhouse Jr. – Charlotte Advance – Fastenal

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 20.2 and average finishing position of 19.7.

The two-time Xfinity series champion made his first MENCS start at Charlotte in 2011 in the famed No. 21, finishing an impressive 11th; his best Cup career finish at the 1.5-mile track.

Last year’s Coca-Cola 600

In spite of battling an ill-handling Ford, Stenhouse was scored in the top-15 for the majority of stage two and three. With a handful of cars gambling with fuel mileage in the final 60 laps, the Roush Fenway Racing driver was able to gain four positions in the closing laps to take the checkered flag in the 15th position.

“600 Miles of Remembrance”

Stenhouse and the No. 17 Fastenal Ford will participate in “600 Miles of Remembrance” on Memorial Day Weekend, to honor military service members and their families.

Technical Sergeant John Chapman will replace ‘Stenhouse Jr’ on the windshield of the No. 17 Ford.

On the Car

Fastenal will run a special red, white, and blue paint scheme to honor military service members and their families on this Memorial Day weekend.

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing in the Coca-Cola 600:

“The Coca-Cola 600 will always be a special race for me since it was my first Cup start. It’s a big racing weekend between the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Handling can always be tricky with the race starting during the day and going into the night. We have been working really hard on our intermediate program so hopefully we have found some speed which is what we struggled with in Kansas. I think if we can keep making the needed adjustments to our Fastenal Ford then we should leave Charlotte with a solid finish.”

