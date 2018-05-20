Fatal Clothing to support Dylan Lupton in ﻿Charlotte Xfinity Series debut

DENVER, N.C. (May 22, 2018) – Strengthening his relationship with California-based companies, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dylan Lupton (@LuptonDylan) announced today with JGL Racing that Fatal Clothing will support the team in Saturday afternoon’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Fatal Crew was established in 2004 as a garage built clothing company. Based in Southern California and heavily influenced by its culture, Fatal represents and supports this lifestyle through art, fashion, music, and action.

Fatal creates quality clothing and accessories for those individuals that live on the edge of societal norms.

Lupton and JGL will promote the company’s brand on a larger scale with a dynamic paint scheme for their No. 28 Ford Mustang in

Lupton’s first tango with Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Known for his vibrant Californian smile and his authentic freestyle personality, Lupton says Fatal Clothing’s lineup matches perfectly to his everyday surroundings.

“This is a huge opportunity for myself and Fatal Clothing,” said Lupton, a NASCAR Next alumnus. “Fatal sets the standard of California stake, surf, tattoo and motorcycle lifetime that I grew up around.

“We’re excited to expand this new relationship to the next level and hope for even more bigger and better things to come.”

James Johnson, president of Fatal Clothing says his company is thrilled to enhance their involvement with Lupton and is eager for their relationship to grow.

“We’re stoked to see our Fatal brand as the primary marketing partner for Dylan Lupton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Johnson said. “Dylan is a superb young man who easily relates to our brand – but our customers too. His ability is exceptional, and we’re focused on reinforcing our relationship with him both on and off the track.

“We can’t wait to get to Charlotte.”

The Wilton, Calif. native has 33 career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts to his credit to go along with four starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He has a career best XFINITY Series finish of ninth which came at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2015 season.

This season for JGL Racing thus far, Lupton, 24 has started nine races and will make his XFINITY Series debut at Charlotte.

Lupton graduated last year with a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance from UNC Charlotte.

“We are excited to welcome Fatal Clothing as a larger part of our JGL Racing family,” added James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing. “Dylan is a perfect ambassador for Fatal and their product line and they have designed a pretty cool looking No. 28 Fatal Clothing Ford Mustang.

“We look forward to seeing it on the track in Charlotte this week.”

The Alsco 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 11th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2018 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., May 24 from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 6:05 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., May 26, beginning at 10:10 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

For more the latest on Fatal Clothing and their brand awareness please visit FatalClothing.com.

For the latest on Dylan Lupton, please visit LuptonRacing.com, "like" him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) or follow him on Twitter @LuptonDylan.

About Fatal Clothing:

Fatal Crew is supported by NASCAR driver Dylan Lupton, musicians, tattoo artists, celebrities, professional athletes, action sports stars, and anyone who chooses to express themselves creatively.

