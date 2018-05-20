RCR Event Preview – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Charlotte Motor Speedway … In 160 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing teams have earned eight points-paying victories (four wins with Dale Earnhardt, one with Jeff Burton, two with Kevin Harvick and one with Austin Dillon) and four All-Star race victories (three with Earnhardt and one with Harvick), giving RCR 12 total Cup Series checkered flags at the Concord, N.C.-based track. RCR boasts 23 top-five and 52 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track. Childress, a former driver on NASCAR’s senior circuit, contributed two of those top-10 finishes from 1978 to 1979. The Welcome, N.C. organization has led a combined 1,156 laps at the Charlotte facility.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,870 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,108 wins, 487 top-five finishes and 1,055 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Coca-Cola Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Dillon is the defending Coca-Cola 600 Champion, earning his career-first win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in May 2017. In total, Dillon has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with two top-10 finishes. He is a two-time winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Austin Dillon Quotes:

Big weekend for you going back as the defending race winner and having Coca-Cola on your car for the weekend. How much confidence do you have going back to Charlotte Motor Speedway?

“It is really cool to have a brand like Coca-Cola behind you at the Coke 600. Partnering with Coca-Cola and the USO on the car is really exciting. It’s an awesome looking car. That red paint scheme looks great with the No. 3 there by it. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

Talk about Ryan Owens, who will be the military member on your windshield for the Coca-Cola 600. …

“It is always nice to have the opportunity to give back as we are running those 600 miles of remembrance to a family that has given so much to this country. Last year, we were able to share our whole race and race win with the family of Joshua Harris and this year with Ryan Owens on the car, hopefully we can do the same thing.”

This Week’s Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Ryan Newman will make his 597th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when he competes in the longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night. In total at CMS, Newman has recorded runner-up finishes two times (fall, 2003; Coke 600, 2009) along with nine pole awards, five top-five, 15 top-10 finishes. The “Rocketman” has led 278 laps in competition. The South Bend, Indiana native has an average start of 9.5 and average finish of 17.7. When calculating points earned in the last 10 events at Charlotte, Newman ranks seventh in most points accumulated.

600 Miles of Remembrance … The No. 31 team will be honoring U.S. Navy HM1 Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsman Ryan Lohrey. Lohrey, like Newman, was a native of Indiana and entered basic training in 2007. He deployed with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion and later with the 2d Raider Battalion and served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Lohrey lost his life on July 10, 2017, along with his Marine Raider teammates in a place crash in Mississippi.

Liberty National … Ryan Newman, a Liberty National Life Insurance Company policyholder, will be behind the wheel of a Memorial Day themed Liberty National Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Liberty National has been in the insurance industry since 1900 and offers affordable life and supplemental health insurance to middle-income Americans through in-home and workplace sales. With local offices throughout the United States, Liberty National’s Agency Owners will be featured on the hood of the No. 31 car in each of its primary races. Liberty National, Ryan Newman, and Richard Childress Racing share an admiration and appreciation for veterans who have served to protect our country. Liberty National hires former military and is proud to have many veterans call Liberty National their career homes today. Visit LNLCareers.com/Atlanta to learn more about career opportunities with Liberty National.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What is the most important thing to get right for a chance to win the Coca-Cola 600?

“A lot about this race is speed and durability. It’s the longest race of the year, and everyone knows that. The track typically goes through a lot of changes over the course of the night. Keeping yourself in the game is really what it is all about. The last thing you want is a bad pit stop under green. Things like that that will put you a lap down and pretty much out of the race. It’s really similar to how you race the Daytona 500. It’s all about keeping all the simple things in check, but you also must have a fast race car to be there in the end.”

What is the most challenging aspect of this race?

“The challenge for the Coca-Cola 600 is predicting how the track well change, how the temperature fluctuations, how will the grip move around. It’s a crap shoot so-to-speak on predicting what changes are going to happen throughout the night and the team that’s able to anticipate and stay ahead of the curve best will be tough to beat.”

How hard is it to stay focused for 600 miles?

“The stages definitely help break things up. It’s a long race both physically and mentally. It’s the toughest race we have. Physically you must be hydrated properly because if it is hot out, it tough to have that much fluid to be that warm for that long. When your physical parts start to fail, your mental well-being shortly follows because you start worrying about things and losing focus is not what you want to happen when you are going 200 miles-per-hour.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway … In 92 Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, RCR has captured four victories with drivers Jeff Green (2002), Jeff Burton (2007) and Austin Dillon (2015). The Welcome, North Carolina organization has completed 17,534 laps of the 18,407 (95.3 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated eight pole awards, 24 top-five and 50 top-10 finishes, led 745 laps and averages a starting position of 10.8 and finishing position of 12.4.

Dover Review … Daniel Hemric was the highest RCR finisher in third, with Matt Tifft and Jeb Burton finishing eighth and 12th, respectively, in the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.

The Points … Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft currently sit fifth and 10th, respectively, in the Xfinity Series driver point standings. The No. 3 RCR team is currently 14th in the series owner point standings.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, May 26, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1. It will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.