Matt Kenseth – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @MattKenseth

Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 27 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Kenseth at Charlotte Motor Speedway

· Matt Kenseth will make his 38th overall start at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, and 17th start in the Coca-Cola 600. In 37 races, the 2003 NASCAR Champion has two wins, 12 top-five and 20 top-10 results.

· CMS is the site of Kenseth’s first NASCAR Cup win, which came on May 28, 2000, in his first ever Coca-Cola 600 start. He led the final 26 laps en route to the victory, which would ultimately help him earn Rookie of the Year honors.

· Kenseth’s other Charlotte win came in the Bank of America 500 on Oct. 15, 2011, one of his three wins that season.

· He has two career poles at the 1.5-mile oval – starting first for the 2015 Coca-Cola 600, and following that up with another pole in the fall race that same year.

· Kenseth also made 24 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity series at Charlotte, earning three wins (2000, 2003, 2011), 11 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes.

Matt Puccia at Charlotte Motor Speedway

· Puccia will call his 14th MENCS event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and seventh Coca-Cola 600. In 13 races atop the box for former Roush Fenway driver Greg Biffle, and current driver Trevor Bayne, Puccia has three top-five and three top-10 finishes.

· He led Biffle to the pole in the 2012 fall race, and also had a car start in the top five on five other occasions.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kenseth on the Coca-Cola 600:

“The 600 has long been one of my favorite races of the season. The length of the race, and having it start in the day and end at night, makes it challenging to keep up with the race track. You need to have a car that’s good enough to keep pace in the sun, and is still able to make up ground when it’s dark.

“I’m honored to carry the name of SGT Jonathon Hunter on our Wyndham car this Sunday. I look forward to honoring him and all the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.”

Recapping the All-Star Race

Kenseth led an all Roush Fenway Racing front row to green in Saturday night’s All-Star Race, but fought an ill-handling car to finish 14th.

On The Car

Kenseth will carry a patriotic Wyndham Rewards scheme this weekend in the No. 6, his third different paint scheme in three races.

Wyndham Rewards Hotels for Heroes

This Memorial Day weekend, in honor of those who serve, Wyndham Rewards is donating 600,000 Wyndham Rewards points to Hotels for Heroes and inviting its members to make donations of their own at WyndhamRewards.com.

Created in 2012 by Fisher House Foundation, the Hotels for Heroes program provides hotel rooms to the families of wounded, injured, and ill military service members who are undergoing treatment at authorized medical centers across the country. Rooms are made possible through the donation of hotel points from partner hotel reward programs and their members.

One of the program’s founding hotel partners, Wyndham Rewards and its members have donated nearly 40 million points to Hotels for Heroes over the last six years.

Learn more about Fisher House Foundation and the Hotels For Heroes program at www.fisherhouse.org.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning guest loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You’ve Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

