Ty Majeski – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski on Charlotte

“I am very excited to be racing at Charlotte for the first time. It is in everyone’s back yard and everyone wants to win. It’s one of the toughest 1.5-mile tracks on the schedule, so it was big for me to have been able to test there. We felt like the test went pretty well. There were some positives taken away from it for sure, but we have some ideas to be even better this race weekend. The No. 60 team needs a good run to get some momentum going into the summer months. Hopefully we can put the whole weekend together and have a solid run for everyone at Roush Fenway Racing and Ford Performance.”

Recapping Dover

In his first ever start at Dover, Ty Majeski qualified ninth and led laps at the “Monster Mile” before a mechanical issue sent him to the garage for repairs. The rookie returned to the track learning and logging laps before an incident late in the race ended his day early, resulting in a 34th-place finish in his No. 60 Ford.

Majeski in the No. 60 Ford

Charlotte will be the fourth of 12 races for Majeski in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

