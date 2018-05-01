RCR Post Race Report – Alsco 300

Matt Tifft Earns Hard-Fought Top-10 Finish in No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet Camaro at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“That was one of the toughest top-10 finishes of my career. We fought the handling all weekend long, trying everything to get the balance to where we needed it to be for Saturday’s race. Our No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet Camaro was constantly too heavy in the nose and too loose in the rear. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) had a great call to pit off-cycle to gain some stage points at the end of Stage 2. After that, the cautions fell our way a little bit and we got back on cycle with our pitting and able to get the car to closer to where we needed it to be while maintaining track position. I’m glad NASCAR was able to get the rest of the race in for the fans. We battled hard there those last few laps and were able to come home with a ninth place finish. I can’t thank my guys enough for their determination this weekend. It made the difference for us.”

-Matt Tifft

Ty Dillon Scores Fourth-Place Finish in Nexium 24HR Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“Our Nexium 24HR Chevrolet was incredibly fast this weekend. We unloaded with speed on Thursday, and I was able to get a lot out of this thing as we adjusted throughout practice. Our Camaro was loose during the race today, but there was a lot of speed. We just needed to have the perfect balance so that I could be aggressive with it. Nick (Harrison, crew chief) made a few air pressure changes during the race to help, but we didn’t need to make many adjustments. We had an uncontrolled tire penalty in Stage 3 and had to start in the rear, but our car was so fast that we were back in the top 10 in just a few laps. It was risky, but we decided to play with pit strategy at the end so that we would have fresher tires than the rest of the field to finish out the race. We were so fast, but came up three spots short in the end. I can’t thank these RCR guys enough for building such a fast race car. I always like getting in these cars, and I’m looking forward to being back with them in Kentucky.”

-Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Leads Laps, Records Seventh Top-10 Finish of 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We missed it a little bit in qualifying and that put us back in the 17th spot to start the race and we had to fight really hard. We were able to get decent track position at the start of the race and got up into the top 10 and earned points in Stage 1. We thought we knew what the balance of the car was going to do, but it was magnified when we put on new tires. I fought being too loose the entire second stage. My crew chief Danny Stockman did a great job playing a little bit of strategy by getting tires and getting off sequence from everybody else. That gave us the track position we needed. It was cool to get out front and lead some laps in front of the hometown crowd with the South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet. The car was just too tight on that final run. We did a lot of things right today. The finish just doesn’t show it. It’s easy to look at this as a disappointing seventh-place finish, but we did a lot of things right and that is what we will lean on going to Pocono next week.”

-Daniel Hemric

