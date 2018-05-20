RCR Post Race Report – Coca-Cola 600

Defending Coca-Cola 600 Winner Austin Dillon’s night hampered by Cut Tire Early at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“I’m a bit mad at myself for racing the No. 3 Coca-Cola Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 so hard, so early in the race. I was battling with the No. 48 car for position and ended up getting loose and hitting the outside wall. That really put a damper on our night. We cut a tire and all of the rubber wrapped around the rear suspension so the hub broke and we had to go to the garage to make repairs. We made it back on the track but we were multiple laps down and really just racing for knowledge at that point. I love Charlotte Motor Speedway and was really looking forward to trying to defend my win here, but it’s on to Pocono Raceway next week.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman and Liberty National Team See Top-10 Finish Spoiled By Right-Front Hub Issue

“This team is in desperate need of some good luck. Tonight we had another top-10 finish get away from us due to a right-front hub issue with less than 100 laps to go. It’s frustrating. We had a setback on our first stop with a penalty. It dropped us from fourth to 29th. Then to race back in the top 10 and earn stage points in Stages Two and Three, it’s just so disappointing. Overall, it was a solid weekend for us and an improvement in qualifying with the sixth-place starting spot. Racing in the top 5 and top 10 for a majority of the night shows the progress we are making with this Camaro. We just need to get the finishes.”

-Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **