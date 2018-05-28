Pocono Raceway to honor military with multiple events and activities during Pocono 400 weekend

Fan-Created Department of Military Affairs Logo Revealed

LONG POND, PA (May 28, 2018) – Pocono Raceway and their Department of Military Affairs will honor the United States Armed Forces throughout the Pocono 400 race weekend. Additionally, ‘The Tricky Triangle’ has unveiled a new Department of Military Affairs logo which was submitted and designed by a Pocono Raceway fan.

The Pocono 400 weekend will feature several events and commemorations as we honor our heroes including…

United States Army Golden Knights

o The Golden Knights will host a meet-and-greet at the Pocono Raceway Fan Welcome Center in Fan Fair on Saturday at 10 a.m.

o The Golden Knights will perform a skydiving demonstration during the National Anthem, prior to the Pocono 400, on Sunday.

Pocono 400 Co-Grand Marshals Announced

o Lieutenant General Steven Rudder – Deputy Commandant, Aviation, United States Marine Corps

o Lieutenant General Todd Semonite – Commanding General & Chief of Engineers of the United States Army Corp of Engineers

o Major General Warren Barry, Deputy Commander, United States Air Force Material Command

o Major General Anthony Carrelli – the Adjutant General of the Pennsylvania National Guard

National Anthem Performance

o The United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps will perform the “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Sunday’s Pocono 400.

Deferred Enlistment Ceremony

o 200+ new recruits, enlisting in several branches of the military, will receive their Oath of Enlistment prior to the race on Sunday.

o The ceremony will be led by Lt. Gen. Rudder and is expected to be one of the largest ceremonies ever held at a sporting event.

Gold Star / Families of the Fallen Dedication

o Pocono Raceway will dedicate a plaque to the Gold Star / Families of the Fallen at the Flag Pole located outside Gate 8 and near the main entrance to Fan Fair, on Sunday at 11:10 a.m.

o The event will be attended by several branches of the military, Pocono Raceway representatives, the Union League of Philadelphia and family members of Gold Star Mothers.

o Nearly 200 Gold Star Mothers and Families of the Fallen have been invited as guests of Pocono Raceway to the Pocono 400.

War Fighter of the Quarter Presentation

o The Commander of the Tobyhanna Army Depot will present an award to recognize the warrior who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in the local community. This will take place prior to Driver Introductions on the stage near the Start/Finish line on Sunday.

POW/MIA Chair Recognition Ceremony

o Military and Pocono Raceway representatives will gather at the Chair of Honor located in the ADA section of the Grandstand prior to pre-race activities on Sunday. The Honor Guard will place the seat in the upright position as a symbol of recognition to honor POW/MIA.

Additional Sunday Pre-Race Military Activities/Assets

o United States Air Force Drill Team’s Drill Demonstration

o Joint Services Honor Guard (featuring representatives from the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard) to present colors during National Anthem

o Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take parade laps following Driver Introductions in military Humvees

o Pennsylvania National Guard, 109th Artillery Division, Cannon Salute during the National Anthem

Fan Fair Displays

o Fans can stop by Fan Fair to see the Pennsylvania National Guard’s MATV, the United States Air Force’s F16 and X-1 and the United States Army’s climbing wall all weekend long.

Pocono Raceway is also excited to reveal their new Department of Military Affairs logo. This logo was created by Daniel Devito following a fan-submission logo contest. Devito’s logo will be used by the Military Affairs Department, led by Raceway Vice President Bob Pallo. For more information about the department, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/militaryaffairs.

Pocono Raceway is a proud supporter of the Armed Forces. Active and retired military members can take advantage of Pocono Raceway’s excusive military discount through their partnership with ID.me. Once members are verified through ID.me, they will receive discounts on Pocono Raceway event tickets and tons of other great offers, discounts and coupons from some of the top names, brands and venues in the country. For more details, visit www.poconoraceway.com/militarydiscount.

All of the military-focused events taking place during the Pocono 400 weekend support NASCAR’s annual NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola program, a collective expression of reverence, respect and gratitude for those who served and continue to defend America today. For more information, please visit www.nascar.com/salutes.

