GMS Racing NXS Pocono Preview

Chase Elliott

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Pocono Raceway

Pocono Stats

Chase Elliott will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Pocono Raceway.

Additional Info

– Elliott and the No. 23 team will utilize new chassis no. 219.

Elliott Quote

“I think it will be much different than what we saw at the All-Star race. We ran it last year at Indy so I think it will be more similar to what we saw there. With the long straightaways, I think you will have to have things sorted out before you get to the corners because the groove is kind of narrow at Pocono. It will be interesting. I am waiting to see, but I think it will be fun and something different for sure.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

