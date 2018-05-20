Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrel Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Pocono Raceway

Stenhouse has 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Pocono Raceway with an average starting position of 21.8 and average finishing position of 23.6.

In his first career start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, Stenhouse Jr. won the ARCA race in 2008.

Last time at Pocono

After overcoming a pit-road speeding penalty at the end of stage two, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. persevered gaining 12 positions in the final stage to take the checkered flag in the 16th position.

Hometown Native

Team Engineer Troy Raker is from State College, PA, home of Penn State.

Little Hug Fruit Barrels

The Little HUG brand is owned by Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT.

Little HUG Fruit Barrels – Now with ONLY 1 gram of sugars per bottle! Just 5 calories!

Check out special marked packages of Little HUG Fruit barrels featuring the No.17 Ford Fusion to get your own FREE pop-out-and-put-together car! Available at your local Walmart and favorite grocer!

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Pocono:

“Pocono has been a difficult track for me despite getting a win there in the ARCA Series back in 2008. Lately we have really struggled getting our car to turn through turn one. Pocono is unique because all three turns are very different. Usually the race comes down to pit strategy and fuel mileage. We got our first top-10 last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway so hopefully we can continue that streak and get our first top-10 at Pocono.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **