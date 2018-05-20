Ryan Reed – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Pocono Raceway

This weekend marks the third visit to Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In 2016, Reed qualified 23rd and finished 33rd after his right-rear tire went down while he was running in to the top 10.

Reed has competed at Pocono three times in the ARCA Racing Series. In 2012, he recorded two top-10 finishes in the series at Pocono, in 2016 he finished 12th.

Pocono 2017

Reed started the race 16th in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford and attempted to use pit strategy to gain an advantage with fuel mileage, but the cautions did not fall in his favor, resulting in a 14th-place finish.

Reed on Pocono

“We had a strong run at Indy last year with this package, so that’s encouraging. Pocono is a tough track in general. Pocono is a place we’ve targeted as a company that we need to get better at. The good thing about this package is that it hits the reset and everyone is going there with a lot of unknowns. It levels the playing field a little bit. Pocono hasn’t been the best track for me, but who knows, with this package we could go there and contend for a win.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

