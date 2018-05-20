Hunt’n Buddy Joins Spencer Boyd for Multiple Race Associate Sponsorship

Concord, NC (May 29, 2018) – Spencer Boyd and SS Greenlight Racing are proud to announce a multiple race partnership with Hunt’n Buddy starting at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on June 2, 2108. Hunt’n Buddy is a mobile phone app launched in July of 2017 by former NYPD officer, Joe Rogan.

The free mobile app prides itself on being user friendly and a helpful tool for all hunters from expert to novice. As a state of the art hunting app, it has all the features necessary for a successful hunt, without all the fancy bells & whistles. It is made by fellow hunters with a common goal in mind.

“I’m really excited to begin this relationship with Hunt’n Buddy,” says Boyd. “During the off season, I spend a lot of time in the woods of Missouri and Texas hunting deer with my father. It’s great to partner with Hunt’n Buddy because I will be using the app in my personal life.”

Hunt’n Buddy developer, Joe Rogan, commented on the sponsorship with Boyd, “With the correlation between NASCAR fans and hunters being so high, I needed to do something to reach those people. Spencer is one of the best at social media and interacting with fans, so when I learned that he was also a hunter, I knew I found our guy! One of the founding principles of our app is to help achieve safety in the woods and with NASCAR’s focus on safety, we ended up having a lot in common.”

Hunt’n Buddy begins their partnership with Spencer Boyd and the No.76 Grunt Style Camaro this weekend at Pocono Raceway and will return to the car at select races leading up to hunting season. Go to the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the Hunt’n Buddy app for free today.

