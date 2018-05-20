CHEVY MENCS AT POCONO 1: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

POCONO 400

POCONO RACEWAY

POCONO, PENNSYLVANIA

JUNE 3, 2018

BOWTIE BULLETS

PROSPEROUS IN POCONO:

Chevrolet established a winning tradition at Pocono Raceway in 1977 when Benny Parsons took the brand to Winner’s Circle for the first time at the ‘Tricky Triangle’. Since then, Chevrolet has gone on to record 31 more victories for a total of 32, making the Bowtie Brand the most successful manufacturer at the 2.5-mile venue.

ROOKIE ROCKET:

Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson set the Pocono track qualifying record during his rookie season (2014) by posting a lap of 183.438 mph in his Chevrolet SS race car. Not only did he set the track qualifying record, which stands to this day, but it was also Larson’s first career Monster Energy Cup Series pole award.

CHEVROLET DOMINATION AT THE TRIANGLE:

Not only does Chevrolet lead the way in the wins category at Pocono Raceway, career-long Chevrolet driver and 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jeff Gordon, owns the most victories around the ‘Tricky Triangle’ with six wins to his credit. Hendrick Motorsports, which has a 35-year partnership with the Chevrolet brand, has the most victories of any organization at Pocono with 17 wins to their credit.

TUNE-IN:

The Pocono 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 3 at 2:00 p.m., ET. with live coverage on FoxSports1, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 776 wins and 696 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 32 of 80 races at Pocono Raceway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1, has three victories at Pocono Raceway (’04 – TWICE & ‘13)

Kasey Kahne, No. 95 FDNY Foundation Camaro ZL1, has two wins at Pocono Raceway (’08 & ’13)

Ryan Newman, No. 31 Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Camaro ZL1, has gone to Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway once (’03)

A Chevrolet driver has won one of the last four races at Pocono Raceway

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Pocono Raceway 33 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 163 top-five and 343 top-10 finishes at Pocono Raceway

A Chevrolet has led 6,572 laps (43.5% of possible 15,247 laps) at Pocono Raceway

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway Area at Pocono Raceway

Fans can check out great a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Display including: Military-wrapped Camaro Coupe, Safety & Technology wrapped Equinox Premier, Traverse High Country, Silverado Centennial Edition, Corvette Grand Sport, Bolt EV Premier, Malibu Hybrid

At the Chevrolet Display, fans can view the No, 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1 show car and the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 used to unveil the 2018 race car in Detroit last season, as well as, a fully accessorized Camaro 2SS 1LE

Also, on display is a Chevrolet R07 racing engine complete with electronic fuel injection. Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer

Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Friday, June 1st

11:00 a.m. – Daniel Hemric

Saturday, June 2nd

10:30 a.m. – Ross Chastain and Garrett Smithley

Sunday, June 3rd

11:00 a.m. – Ty Dillon

11:15 a.m. – Alex Bowman

11:30 a.m. – Chase Elliott

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation: Fri. June 1st – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat. June 2nd – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sun. June 3rd – 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1 – 9TH IN STANDINGS

“Pocono has been a pretty solid track for our team over the years, and it’s a place I look forward to racing. The track has a lot of character with the three different corners, and I think it suits my style of being able to get in a rhythm and hit your marks lap after lap. With the Pennsylvania Posse fans around the area, there’s always a good showing of sprint car fans, so it’s cool to see those folks out supporting a NASCAR race.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – 12TH IN STANDINGS

“With the three different style turns at Pocono, you really have to have your car handling right in all three to be successful there. It’s a wild track and we can hit speeds of 200 mph down the front stretch. Turn 3 is very important and can help with lap time significantly for qualifying. In the last few outings at Pocono we have had some really hard crashes so I’m hoping that is behind us.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – 14TH IN STANDINGS

“Pocono is very unique. It’s one of a kind. It’s kind of fun to go somewhere that is different than all the other places we go. I think the Tunnel Turn is pretty challenging. Especially since they paved it, it has just gotten really fast. It’s probably the most challenging corner.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – 15TH IN STANDINGS

“I like Pocono. I enjoy Pocono. It’s been another fun place and unique with the shifting and things that we do there we don’t do at other places. I like that challenge, it’s something that we don’t do and obviously road courses we do, but it’s just different. I enjoy racing there.

“The strategy at Pocono is a lot like road courses and what not. I don’t know that it’s any more strategy there than anywhere else. Everywhere has kind of become a bit of a strategy game and playing the cards at all the tracks, even at a place like Bristol. I think it can definitely be interesting to see how that plays out, but there are other places too that are the same way.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1 – 19TH IN STANDINGS

“Pocono is definitely unique it’s a place to kind of get you ready for the road course because you are going to be doing a little shifting there. I enjoy Pocono, the high speeds, high paced track. Turn 2 there is always tough. You’ve got to carry some speed to set-up your entry to Turn 3, but the long straightaways are what matter. So, if you can get off the corners with the long straights you will be running well.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 – 20TH IN STANDINGS

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 KALAHARI RESORTS AND CONVENTIONS CAMARO ZL1 – 21ST IN STANDINGS

“I think on the restarts at Pocono, you spend more time looking out the mirror trying to figure out what the guys behind you are doing to time themselves to lay back to get a gap, so they can get a run on you. Transmission wise, it’s not ideal … second, third and fourth gear there getting into Turn 1. A lot of guys are a little bit different so that make the timing on the restarts a challenge as well as getting caught up going four or five wide.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“Pocono is a little different; I haven’t run there in the Cup car, so the shifting will be different from Xfinity. Pocono has always been a fun place to go to – I had a win there in the Truck Series, and it’s a different, unique racetrack – every corner is different. I’m looking forward to running there in the UniFirst Chevy for the first time, and hopefully having a good result with them.”

DARRELL ‘BUBBA’ WALLACE, NO. 43 CAMARO ZL1 – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“Hell, I’m not good at any of them (the three Turns at Pocono). That is one of my worst tracks, but we had a good day that day. We had a good weekend. The atmosphere and just the moment making my debut in the top level here. I remember that day very well. I remember every lap. I remember every speeding penalty I had. I think it was about 15, but to be able to come away with it and fast forward it a year later and get to go back and revisit all that I’m excited about it. We had a good balance, we had a good car for that weekend. My mistakes kind of took us away from what we really had. We will go back there next week and see if we can better that program.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“With stage racing, the way the strategy works is really different. Pocono has always had a strange strategy, but the stage racing makes it a lot different. If you’re within a certain time with the leader, you can pit and stay on the lead lap. It’s a question of if you’re running up front, do you stay out for stage points or pit early enough to get back out there and be ahead in track position as the next stage starts. I think where you’re running on the racetrack to stay on the lead lap is one of the biggest challenges. You have to figure out what’s the most important thing to you. Like a lot of race tracks we go to, because the surface is so flat and it makes it harder to pass, track position is everything. If you can get up front in the first eight to ten laps, it makes the rest of the race a lot easier. We’ll definitely be focused on that in the Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 FDNY FOUNDATION CAMARO ZL1 – 26TH IN STANDINGS

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 LOUISIANA HOT SAUCE CAMARO ZL1 – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“Pocono Raceway is called ‘Tricky Triangle’ for a reason. Ideally, I want to be great in all three corners. However, if I’m not, I think Turn 2 is the one you can give up more than the others, just based on the straightaway after. Turn 3 is the one you really have to hit perfect every run. It’s a huge straightaway coming out of there.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 – 29TH IN STANDINGS

Chevrolet NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2018 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 524

Top-five finishes: 14

Top-10 finishes: 35

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 776 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 696

Laps Led to Date: 231,325

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,946

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,103

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,111

Chevrolet: 776

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 765

Ford: 665

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 116

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy; follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy; and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamchevy

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **