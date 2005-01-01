Roush Fenway Racing Weekly Advance | Pocono

Tricky Triangle on Deck at Pocono

Roush Fenway Racing hits the road for Pocono this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) return to action at the Tricky Triangle. The trip north marks the first in a two-month span, as the Cup series will make a return trip before summer’s end in July.

Sunday, June 3, 2018 | 2 p.m. ET

FS1, PRN, Sirius 90

· Matt Kenseth, No. 6 Ford Performance Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Little Hugs Ford Fusion

Saturday, June 2, 2018 | 1 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

It’s Tricky, it’s Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)

Roush Fenway Racing has run 202 Cup races at the Tricky Triangle dating back to 1988, which slots the track ninth in terms of number of starts for RFR among active tracks. A Roush Fenway Ford has visited victory lane on four occasions in the Cup series, with the first coming in 2005 with Carl Edwards. Kurt Busch followed with a win in the July race of that same year, one of his three victories for Jack Roush in 2005. Three years later, Edwards found winners circle again in 2008, and Greg Biffle carded the organization’s most recent win at the 2.5-mile track back in 2010.

Tale of the Tape

Overall RFR has 72 top-10 and 45 top-five results at Pocono, along with three poles and four wins. Mark Martin earned back-to-back poles in 1990 and 1991, before capturing his third in 1996.

Runner-Up

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, Roush Fenway has finished first or second 17 times at the triangular track.

Xfinity Still Young at Pocono

Roush Fenway Racing has only four races under its belt in the Xfinity series at Pocono, as the inaugural Xfinity event came just two years ago at the 2.5-mile triangle. Ryan Reed has two starts with a best finish of 14th, while the other two came from former RFR driver Bubba Wallace.

Stenhouse Wins ARCA at Pocono in 2008

Ricky Stenhouse knows about winning at Pocono as he drove to victory lane in 2008 in the ARCA series in the No. 99 for Roush Fenway. It marked one of two wins in the series for Stenhouse, and one of only three ARCA races at Pocono for the organization.

Roush Fenway Pocono Wins

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Biffle Cup

