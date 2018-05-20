RCR Event Preview – Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Pocono Raceway … In 157 starts at Pocono Raceway, RCR team owner Richard Childress has two wins, both with Dale Earnhardt, who won on July 19, 1987 and July 18, 1993. Additionally, RCR has earned one pole award, 16 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes with 610 laps led at the uniquely-shaped three-turn track. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed two of those top-10 finishes under the RCR banner.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,872 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,108 wins, 487 top-five finishes and 1,055 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Dillon has made eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, earning his best finish of 13th in August 2015, August 2016 and June 2017. He has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the triangle-shaped track, finishing seventh in 2010, fifth in 2011 and posting a win in 2014.

Dow Delivers Solutions at the Intersection of Sport and Science … Dow is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable technologies and solutions that create value and competitive advantage while positively impacting the world we live in. From improving engine performance and luge aerodynamics that help develop faster, more tuned and precise vehicles to energy-efficient insulation in Olympic Games venues, Dow continues to provide high-performance solutions for the science of speed. Learn more about Dow’s unmatched capabilities www.dow.com/sports and follow on Twitter @DowSports & @DowChemical.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What is your take on Pocono Raceway and its uniqueness?

“Pocono is definitely unique. It’s a place to kind of get you ready for the road courses because you are going to be doing a little shifting there. I enjoy Pocono, the high speeds, high paced track. Turn 2 there is always tough. You’ve got to carry some speed to set-up your entry to Turn 3, but the long straightaways are what matter. So, if you can get off the corners with the long straights you will be running well.”

With everyone getting spread out on the front stretch going into Turn 1, does that make Turn 1 a nervous corner for you?

“It is an exciting corner for sure. We always put a spotter down there for a little extra help. Wild restarts it spreads out and can get crazy.”

This Week’s Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Ryan Newman will make his 598th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when he competes at the track known as the Tricky Triangle. In 32 starts at Pocono Raceway, Newman has visited victory lane in the second summer event of 2003. The “Rocket Man” also owns two pole awards. In total, he’s recorded nine top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. He has led 185 laps in competition. The South Bend, Indiana native has an average start of 11.3 and average finish of 12.8. In the last 10 races at the 2.5-mile track, the Richard Childress Racing driver ranks seventh in most points earned.

Making a Splash … For the third-straight year, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions are teaming up for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will serve as the primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway. Plus, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will also host RCR during both NASCAR events in Pennsylvania.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisors’ 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2017 Pennsylvania Meetings + Events’ Best of Pennsylvania Finalist, 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), TripAdvisors’ 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisors’ 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Reader’s Choice USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Waterparks and January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second consecutive year. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

Where’s Wallace?? … Ryan Newman and America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, welcome FOX Sports NASCAR talent Kenny Wallace for this week’s edition of Where’s Wallace. Tune in to FS1 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday to see how big a splash these two can make in the Pocono Mountains!

Pole to Pole … Want to go fishing with Newman and then watch him compete Labor Day weekend? Register for your chance to win a fishing trip with the Cat® Racing driver along with a VIP experience in Darlington, S.C. Enter the Pole to Pole with Ryan Newman Sweepstakes: http://bit.ly/2GliiVw.

Rescue Ranch Founder’s Dinner … Tickets are available now for the Rescue Ranch Founder’s Dinner. Join Krissie on June 7th for a fun evening highlighting the importance of agriculture in Iredell County and featuring fresh local food. To purchase tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/2KKbjc7.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What is the trickiest part of the Tricky Triangle?

“I think the trickiest part of Pocono has been Turn 2. There has always been some kind of tunnel bump there and it really makes it a challenge to get across it, in the gas and off the corner. That’s what makes it fun.”

What is the most important part of that track to get right?

“The most important part of Pocono is getting off Turn 3 just because the front straightaway is so long. You have the opportunity to make up the time or lose the time if you don’t get off the corner well.”

What is your take on the restarts at Pocono Raceway?

“I think on the restarts at Pocono, you spend more time looking out the mirror trying to figure out what the guys behind you are doing to time themselves to lay back to get a gap, so they can get a run on you. Transmission wise, it’s not ideal … second, third and fourth gear there getting into Turn 1. A lot of guys are a little bit different so that make the timing on the restarts a challenge as well as getting caught up going four or five wide.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway … Richard Childress Racing has made nine starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway. The Welcome, North Carolina organization has completed 686 laps of the 712 (96.3 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated one top-five and six top-10 finishes and averages a starting position of 11.1 and finishing position of 13.6.

Charlotte Review … All three RCR Xfinity Series entries finished in the top 10 during Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ty Dillon was the highest RCR finisher in fourth, Daniel Hemric seventh and Matt Tifft ninth, respectively.

The Points … Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft currently sit fourth and ninth, respectively, in the Xfinity Series driver point standings. The No. 3 RCR team is currently 13th in the series owner point standings.

This Week’s Tunity Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway … Matt Tifft made his debut start at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season when he finished 10th after starting from the 31st position. The 21-year-old driver also has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile track, finishing eighth during the 2015 season. Tifft also has four ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards starts at the ‘Tricky Triangle,’ with a best finish of 10th from the series’ 2015 race.

About Tunity … Tunity developed a mobile application that enables users to hear live audio from muted televisions directly on their mobile devices. It is on a mission to revolutionize the out-of-home TV experience and transform the way brands engage with consumers. Whether you’re watching in a bar, gym, airport or race track, Tunity lets you listen in real time to live events and programming. Just download the app, scan any TV, and hear the TV through your mobile phone! For more information visit tunity.com.

Surface Sunscreen Available at Fanatics … Tifft uses Surface Sunscreen to protect himself throughout the race weekend from harmful sun rays. Fans can do the same by picking up their own bottle of Surface Sunscreen, which is available at any Fanatics location at all tracks NASCAR visits during the 2018 season.

Press Pass … Tifft will take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series media availability panel this Friday, June 1, at 11 a.m. local time. Fans can tune in via NASCAR.com/PressPass.

Meet Tifft … Fans have multiple chances to meet Tifft during the Pocono race weekend. Tifft will take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session alongside his RCR teammates Daniel Hemric and Shane Lee on Friday, June 1, beginning at 10 a.m. local time at the track’s Fan Welcome Center. He will also sign merchandise and greet fans on Saturday, June 2, at the RCR Fanatics trailer beginning at 11:45 a.m. local time.

MATT TIFFT QUOTES:

Pocono Raceway is one of the more unique tracks we visit with its three different turns. How have you been able to figure out how to get around that place?

“Pocono Raceway is going to be a whole different track this year with the restrictor-plate package we’ll be using while there. In the past, Pocono has been one of my favorite tracks, but I have no idea what to expect this time around. I probably need to pull out some of the old IROC racing tapes and study those! It’ll be an exciting race for the fans. I’m excited to be trying something different there. The ‘unknown’ factor makes it interesting to me. I think it’ll almost be like a 2016 race car with reduced horsepower and bigger drag ducts. The cars seem to suck up really well to each other with this package. It’s going to be like one big chess game out there trying to predict everyone’s moves before they actually happen.”

This Week’s Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway … Shane Lee will be making his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway this weekend. Lee has four starts at the 2.5-mile track in the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards, with his best finish of fourth coming after he started third for the July 2016 race.

About Childress Vineyards … Childress Vineyards is a premier winery located at the southern gateway of the Yadkin Valley in Lexington, North Carolina. Owned by Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member, Childress Vineyards has been producing award-winning wines with the expertise of Winemaker Mark Frizsolowski. Open daily for tours, tastings, and lunch in the Bistro. Information about Childress Vineyards can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/childresswines/, on Twitter at @ChildressWines and on Instagram at Instagram.com/childresswines.

Meet Lee … Fans can meet Lee when he participates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session with his RCR teammates Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft. The session is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time at the track’s Fan Welcome Center.

SHANE LEE QUOTES:

You’ve raced at Pocono Raceway a few times during your time in the ARCA Racing Series. What are thoughts on the racing at the ‘Tricky Triangle’?

“I really enjoy racing at Pocono. Last year was tough in the ARCA Series with tire and throttle issues in both races, but I’ve really enjoyed my time racing there in previous years. Pocono is just so different than other tracks. I’m not quite sure how the racing will be this time around with the new package, so it will be interesting to see how that turns out. I think it’ll help keep everyone together, and whoever can stay wide-open the longest will find their way up front. Handling will still be huge for the teams, and the cars will need to handle well in order for us to be able to get in the best draft.”

Turn 1 often produce some crazy restarts. How do you think this package will affect the starts?

“I still think the restarts will be intense. You’re still going to be trying to flat-foot it through there to maintain speed throughout the long stretches between the turns. You’ll need to keep that speed and flat-foot the Tunnel Turn too or you won’t be good at all for the remainder of the lap. I think we’ll still be able to make passes on the straightaways, but if we don’t have enough to clear the pass that’s where it could get messy.”

This Week’s South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway … Hemric will be making his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’ during this weekend’s Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons. In his first start at the 2.5-mile track, Hemric qualified second and finished ninth.

Rearview Mirror: Charlotte … After qualifying in the 17th position for the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hemric quickly worked his way into the top 10 during the opening stage of the race. By using a bit of pit strategy, crew chief Danny Stockman was able to put the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet inside the top five with less than 50 laps to go. Hemric led a total of three laps and was running second when the red flag was displayed for rain. Once the race went back to green, the changing track conditions and break in the action from the weather changed the handling of the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet. Over the course of the final run, Hemric slid back to seventh, but earned his 11th top-10 finish of the 2018 season.

This Week at the South Point Hotel & Casino … Fans visiting the South Point Hotel & Casino this week have the opportunity to see The Kingston Trio at The Showroom on June 1 – 3. Tickets are available at southpointcasino.com.

Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session on Friday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m. local time. He is also scheduled to be at the Team Chevy display on Friday, June 1, starting at 11 a.m. local time for a question & answer session, followed by autographs.

Meet the Press … Hemric is scheduled to join WNYW’s Good Day New York on Friday, June 1, starting at 7:40 a.m. ET for a live hit from Pocono Raceway Victory Lane. Hemric is also scheduled to carry an in-car camera this weekend for FS1, including the visor camera that will give fans a unique look into his race weekend behind the wheel of the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

Pocono Raceway is such a unique track and really its own beast. How do you attack the ‘Tricky Triangle’ this weekend?

“It is going to be different going to Pocono Raceway this year. We’re going to running a different rules package, based off what we ran at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year. It’s going to be a different style of racing than we have seen at Pocono in the past. I’ve only made three starts at Pocono in my entire career, and it was nothing like we experienced at Indy in an Xfinity Series car, so it will be cool to go there and seeing how the rest of the field is in practice. I think the packs are going to be really big in practice. I think everybody is going to be trying to figure out what the package wants and what it needs. We all have a pretty good base from last year’s race at Indianapolis, but what has everyone done to improve upon that? What were the lessons learned? We’ll find out and expand on that this weekend in Pocono with our No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet.”

We have seen in the past where cars are sometimes five-wide going down the frontstretch and must sort it out to be single file into the tight first corner. Given this new package, how harrowing will it be getting into Turn 1 this weekend on restarts?

“It’s always wild as it is, let alone now with all of the rules changes. I know at Indy we were four- and five-wide at times coming off the corners, trying to figure out how to get runs on the other cars. The thing we didn’t know a lot about at Indianapolis was how to keep those runs going. I think the field will be broken up into three packs, with about 15 cars in each pack. There’s not much racing room with grip when it comes to getting down into Turn 1 at Pocono when everyone is fighting for the bottom and trying to get everything they can. It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.”

