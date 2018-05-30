NASCAR Xfinity Series Drivers Ready and Excited for Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons

LONG POND, PA (May 30, 2018) – The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons. The Series will run a competition package where fans should expect to see more side-by-side racing all race long. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular competitors, drivers Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Paul Menard are scheduled to run in the 125-lap event Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. on Saturday, June 2.

Kids, ages 12 and under, are free to attend Pocono Raceway on Saturday and adult tickets start at $25. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets or call 1-800-RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929) to buy your tickets today.

The Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons will feature the same competition package used by the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year, which saw record numbers in leaders, lead changes and green flag passes for the lead. Each car will be fitted with aero ducts, a six-inch high spoiler with 12-inch ears and the 2014-style splitter. Working in concert, these additions create a unique aerodynamic effect. This package has received high praise from drivers and team (see quotes below) as they look ahead to the race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier (No. 7 Breyers 2in1 Chevrolet Camaro)

“Obviously the starts and restarts have always been intense at Pocono, but with this package and the available racing room at the track, hopefully we will have that every lap throughout the entire race.”

Michael Annett (No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet Camaro)

“The aero package was one that we were really fast with at Indy last year. It will be different at Pocono, because of the entry speeds. You’ll have to be on the throttle more than normal, too, but I’m looking forward to seeing how it races on one of my better tracks.”

Chase Elliott (No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro)

I think it will be much different than what we saw at the All-Star race. We ran it last year at Indy so I think it will be more similar to what we saw there. With the long straightaways, I think you will have to have things sorted out before you get to the corners because the groove is kind of narrow at Pocono. It will be interesting. I am waiting to see, but I think it will be fun and something different for sure.”

Joey Gase (No. 35 Sparks Energy Inc./Club Food Solutions Chevrolet Camaro)

“I am excited to see what this new package has in store for us and especially at a track like Pocono which has the longest straight away of any track that we go to. I expect to see a lot of 3 and 4 wide racing down the straightaways and then all of us fighting for the bottom through the tunnel turn. It should be interesting to say the least!”

Kaz Grala (No. 61 NETTTS Ford Mustang)

“The new aero package for Pocono is really going to be interesting. I think you will see closer racing and more excitement, similar to what we saw last week in the All Star Race. It should even the field out to some extent, and challenge the drivers to race in a new way. Not only will fans get to see great racing, but they’ll get to figure out this unique kind of racing at the same time as we try to figure it out ourselves.”

Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Casino & Hotel Chevrolet Camaro)

“It’s always wild as it is, let alone now with all of the rules changes. I know at Indy we were four- and five-wide at times coming off the corners, trying to figure out how to get runs on the other cars. The thing we didn’t know a lot about at Indianapolis was how to keep those runs going. I think the field will be broken up into three packs, with about 15 cars in each pack. There’s not much racing room with grip when it comes to getting down into Turn 1 at Pocono when everyone is fighting for the bottom and trying to get everything they can. It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.”

Tommy Joe Martins (No. 8 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro)

“I was 3 wide so many times last year at Indy I lost count. The runs are so big when cars get side by side, it’s really inviting to be aggressive. Pocono is going to be wild”

Jeff Meedering (Crew Chief, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang)

“The biggest challenge for us will be figuring out the attitude of the car. You want to have as much down force as possible to get through the corners faster, but the added down force also adds a lot of drag which hurts you on those long straightaways. We had a fast car in Indy last year and with Goodyear bringing the Indy tire to Pocono this time we are setting our car up very similar to that.”

John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Camaro)

“I’m excited to be back in the No. 42 car this weekend, heading to Pocono. This will be my first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series here so I’m looking forward to getting on-track and learning a lot about the high-drag package on the cars. Pocono is such a unique track and it is tough to get the car working well in all three corners. I have had some fun racing there in the truck series and hopefully we can do the same this weekend. I am also looking forward to having Chevy Accessories as the sponsor on our Camaro SS this weekend for the first time.”

Tyler Reddick (No. 9 Pinnacle Financial Partners Chevrolet Camaro)

“I’m definitely interested to see what this aero package will do this weekend in Pocono. We saw how it worked last year in Indy and hopefully it will have that same result this weekend. I’m looking forward to getting to the track to find out for sure.”

Ryan Sieg (No. 39 RSS Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

“The XFINITY race at Pocono is going to be very unique with the rules package we are using. We feel like this could be a bit of an equalizer for our race team. We will have a good idea of how it will race Friday in practice.”

Matt Tifft (No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro)

“Pocono Raceway is going to be a whole different track this year with the restrictor-plate package we’ll be using while there. In the past, Pocono has been one of my favorite tracks, but I have no idea what to expect this time around. I probably need to pull out some of the old IROC racing tapes and study those! It’ll be an exciting race for the fans. I’m looking forward to trying something different there. The ‘unknown’ factor makes it interesting to me. I think it’ll almost be like a 2016 racecar with reduced horsepower and bigger drag ducts. The cars seem to suck up really well to each other with this package. It’s going to be like one big chess game out there trying to predict everyone’s moves before they actually happen.”

Ryan Truex (No. 11 Phantom Fireworks Chevrolet Camaro)

“I’m really excited to get there with the new aero package. Nobody knows what to expect and I think it’s going to make for a great race. Pocono already has unique challenges about it so I think this will just add to it and make an exciting race. The Xfinity races have been really good so far this year and I don’t think Pocono will be an exception.”

