Weis and Eckrich Partner with Richard Petty Motorsports at Pocono

WELCOME, N.C. (May 31, 2018) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today, Weis Markets will be the primary sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team during this weekend’s events at the Pocono Raceway. Eckrich, the makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and deli meats, will also be a partner of Wallace Jr. and the team this weekend at Pocono, Pennsylvania.

Weis Markets, based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania., operates more than 200 grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic States. The company also offers a growing online ordering program, Weis 2 Go, which provides curbside pick-up. The service is currently offered in 79 locations.

Recognized for its great taste and quality, the Eckrich brand has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Weis Markets and Eckrich partner for the return of Wallace Jr. to Pocono Raceway, the track where he made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut one year ago. Wallace Jr. is looking forward to this weekend.

“This partnership between Eckrich and Weis Markets is perfect for race fans,” said Wallace Jr. “If you live in Pennsylvania, you know all about Weis Markets and all their great food and service and how Eckrich makes great sausage for tailgating. Fans can go to Weis Markets, get some Eckrich for the grill, and come root for us at the track or during their homegating parties.”

The Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway is scheduled for this Sunday, June 3. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET and broadcast on Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR Channel 90.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.eckrich.com.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 206 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit at WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

