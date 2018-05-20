Kasey Kahne – No. 95 FDNY Foundation Camaro ZL1 Preview

Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway

No. 95 FDNY Foundation Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· SUPPORTING THE FOUNDATION: This weekend at Pocono, Kasey Kahne will run a special FDNY Foundation paint scheme aboard his No. 95 Camaro ZL1.

· FDNY FOUNDATION: The FDNY Foundation returns with a fresh look on their home track. The FDNY exists to provide support to the men and women of the FDNY. Through donations and fundraisers, the FDNY Foundation provides critical items such as lifesaving equipment, fire safety tips and education for school children, and recruitment for the FDNY.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 28 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Pocono, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 11.5 and an average finish of 18.4. He’s completed 4,709 of 4,950 (95.1 percent) career laps, and has led for a total of 219 laps. Kahne has earned two poles, two wins, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes at the 2.5-mile track.

· BACK TO THE BEGINNING: Kahne has a great relationship with the ‘Tricky Triangle”, achieving his first pole at the raceway on his very first attempt in 2004. In 2008, he also took the pole but went on to win his first Pocono race in the Pocono 500.

· RACE INFO: The Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 3rd. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Pocono:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

7/30/2017 Overton’s 400 12 11 160 of 160 Running

6/11/2017 Axalta Presents Pocono 400 26 35 140 of 160 accident

8/1/2016 Pennsylvania 400 23 15 138 of 138 Running

6/6/2016 Axalta “We Paint Winners” 400 11 6 160 of 160 Running

8/2/2015 Windows 10 400 16 43 3 of 160 Accident

6/7/2015 Axalta “We Paint Winners” 400 12 13 160 of 160 Running

8/3/2014 Go Bowling.com 400 12 10 160 of 160 Running

6/8/2014 Pocono 400 27 42 142 of 160 Accident

8/4/2013 Go Bowling.com 400 18 1 160 of 160 Running

6/9/2013 Party in the Pocono’s 400 7 36 141 of 160 Running

8/5/2012 Pennsylvania 400 4 2 98 of 98 Running

6/10/2012 Pocono 400 10 29 139 of 160 Accident

8/7/2011 Good Sam 500 2 28 199 of 200 Running

6/12/2011 5 Hour Energy 500 17 12 200 of 200 Running

8/1/2010 Sonoco Red Cross 500 16 19 200 of 200 Running

6/6/2010 Gillette Fusion Proglide 500 8 27 203 of 204 Accident

8/3/2009 Sonoco Red Cross 500 8 5 200 of 200 Running

6/7/2009 Pocono 500 14 15 200 of 200 Running

8/3/2008 Sonoco Red Cross 500 7 7 200 of 200 Running

6/8/2008 Pocono 500 1 1 200 of 200 Running

8/5/2007 Pennsylvania 500 5 27 200 of 200 Running

6/10/2007 Pocono 500 8 22 106 of 106 Running

7/23/2006 Pennsylvania 500 3 31 199 of 200 Running

6/11/2006 Pocono 500 3 7 200 of 200 Running

7/24/2005 Pennsylvania 500 15 27 202 of 203 Running

6/12/2005 Pocono 500 15 27 199 of 201 Running

8/1/2004 Pennsylvania 500 20 3 200 of 200 Running

6/13/2004 Pocono 500 1 14 200 of 200 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 28 2 5 8 2

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

13 0 0 0 0 2 25.6 23.2

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts

Wins

Top-5’s

Top-10’s

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

517

18

92

175

27

4,650

14.3

17.6

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “This is a good track to drive because of the three different corners. The team and I are always trying to get the best feel at all three corners which is tough. We’re looking forward to working hard at it this weekend.”

From the Pit Box:

Travis Mack: “From a setup perspective, we learned a lot in Charlotte last weekend and were able to make those little tweaks and changes to the same car that we used in Texas. Last year we qualified 11th and looked at those setup notes and adjusted them to Kasey’s driving style.”

No. 95 FDNY Foundation Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Travis Mack

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Jonathan Leonard Engineer: Ben Lynch

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Chris Winchel Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About FDNY Foundation:

The FDNY Foundation is the official non-profit organization of the New York City Fire Department. Your support directly assists the men and women of the FDNY To Better Protect New York through a number of key initiatives. When you make a donation or purchase online, you are making New York City safer.

