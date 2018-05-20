Toyota MENCS Pocono Post-Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Pocono Raceway – June 1, 2018

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, Kevin Harvick*

3rd, Jamie McMurray*

4th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

5th, KYLE BUSCH

10th, DENNY HAMLIN

18th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

25th, ERIK JONES

36th, GRAY GAULDING

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Qualifying Position: 4th

How was your today in qualifying and did getting loose off Turn 3 end up helping you there?

“I got pretty loose in Turn 3. We had a really good car. This place is just so sensitive. You have to hit your marks perfect here. I felt like I hit one turn perfect in each round – I just didn’t hit all three perfect in the same round. Round three was our fastest round of the day, which is always what you want. You want to get faster through each round which we did today. We accomplished that. We just left a little out there and I was just talking with Cole (Pearn, crew chief) about what I can do. I felt like we had the car to contend for the pole, I just didn’t do a perfect job today. And around here, you have to be perfect.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Red White & Blue Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 5th

How was your qualifying run today?

“We were very sloppy the entire time. All three rounds, we just missed it every time. One corner or the other, just couldn’t get it all put together. Car was fast and I felt like our guys did a really good job but the driver didn’t.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 10th

How was your qualifying run today?

“I really lacked overall speed to be honest. It looked like we were getting through the corners pretty well. We just got beat really bad in the straight line from what I can see. We just have to get a little better for Sunday.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 18th

How was your qualifying in the first couple of rounds?

“It was okay. It wasn’t exactly what I was expecting. We lost a lot of grip in the second round today and I got too free there.”

ERIK JONES, No. 20 DeWALT Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 25th

How was your run today here at Pocono?

“We were just too free. It is what it is. We didn’t have enough speed to make it to the second round. We just kind of struggled a little bit this morning in finding speed. I didn’t really have a good feel for the car, where we needed to better or faster. If we could go back, we probably would have run a second run there. But I thought we would have had enough out of the car to get to advance. We’ll make our car good for the race and work on that.”

