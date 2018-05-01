NASCAR, America and Hope

Tweet Photo by David Yeazell.

Can I tell you a secret?

After spending the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway reporting on the Coca-Cola 600, the most memorable moment had little to do with racing.

It happened while I was outside enjoying the pre-race activities as I heard the Star Spangled Banner begin playing. I immediately stopped to show my respect and that’s when it hit me.

Everywhere I looked, inside the media center, on pit road and in the stands, everything came to a halt. Conversations stopped as everyone rose in a spontaneous show of support to honor and reflect upon the sacrifices made to ensure the freedoms we often take for granted.

It wasn’t something new. I’ve seen it countless times at every race I’ve ever attended. But today as I looked around, my heart beat a little faster and I felt a chill as goosebumps rose on my arms despite the warmth of the sun. For those few precious minutes, we were all united. And it gave me hope.

Hope that our country can rise above political discord and find a common ground to build upon.

Maybe, just maybe, if fans of Dale Earnhardt Jr. can stand side by side with Kyle Busch fans, if only for a few minutes, there is hope for our great country as well.

