Busch domination in the Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 at Pocono
by SM Staff On Sat, Jun. 02, 2018
Update: The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed post-race inspection height measurements following the race. The car was too high in the left front, according to a NASCAR spokesperson.
Kyle Busch dominated Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway by leading 64 of the 100 laps to capture his 92nd career win in the series, first NXS win this season and the first at Pocono.
“This is pretty cool to check off the list and a win here at Pocono feels really good. Thanks to NOS Energy for supporting us. This Toyota Camry was very fast. I want to say thanks to Xfinity and of course these fans. It’s everything it takes for us to make it to the race track every week. The fans are amazing in this sport and I appreciate that.” Busch said.
Busch won stage one and was caught speeding on pit road during the caution for the stage. He restarted in the back of the field for stage two. “It was last week, too, but we were able to overcome our deficits this week.” Busch said.
Chase Elliott finished second, Daniel Hemric third, Austin Cindric finished fourth.
“It was awesome to be able to experience running up there against Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch and those guys. That is experience that I can’t give up. I love racing around those guys. I gotta have more races like this and need to get some stage wins so that we can be comfortably competitive come the playoffs.” Cindric said.
Pole sitter Cole Custer led 23 laps and finished fifth. “We had a really fast Haas Automation Mustang, we just didn’t have really good long run speed. That was our biggest problem.” Custer said.
On lap 60, Elliott Sadler was pushing Justin Allgaier and Allgaier got loose and spun into the outside wall, collecting Christopher Bell along with some damage to Dylan Lupton’s No. 28 Ford.
“There was nothing I could have done there with Justin (Allgaier) for that matter. We were just victims of Pocono restarts. It just got really hairy. It was exciting. That’s why sometimes we love it and sometimes we hate it.” Bell said.
Sadler finished sixth and has a 62-point lead over Custer in the series points standings.
The series heads next to Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Jun 9 for the LTi Printing 250. Race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.
Unofficial Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Pocono Green 250 (Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, PA)
Friday, June 1, 2018
1 Kyle Busch
2 Chase Elliott
3 Daniel Hemric
4 Austin Cindric
5 Cole Custer
6 Elliott Sadler
7 John Hunter Nemechek
8 Paul Menard
9 Tyler Reddick
10 Ryan Truex
11 Ross Chastain
12 Shane Lee
13 Ryan Reed
14 Matt Tifft
15 Jeremy Clements
16 Kaz Grala
17 Ryan Sieg
18 Alex Labbe
19 Joey Gase
20 David Starr
21 Josh Williams
22 B.J. McLeod
23 Dylan Lupton
24 Brandon Jones
25 Tommy Joe Martins
26 Garrett Smithley
27 Matt Mills
28 Spencer Boyd
29 Josh Bilicki
30 Chad Finchum
31 Vinnie Miller
32 Brandon Hightower
33 Mike Harmon
34 J.J. Yeley
35 Michael Annett
36 Christopher Bell
37 Justin Allgaier
38 Chase Briscoe
39 Timmy Hill
40 Jeff Green