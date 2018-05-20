RCR Post Race Report – Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons

Matt Tifft Earns Top-15 Finish at Pocono Raceway

“This package brought a lot of unknowns to the race weekend, and it was little trickier than expected. We had some work to do with our No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro after qualifying 21st. We fired off a little too free but balance didn’t seem to be too big of a deal in today’s race. It was more about momentum and track position, which we didn’t have at the start. We tried everything to get better track position and took two tires at the end of Stage 2 to restart towards the front. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t maintain the position like we wanted for the start of Stage 3. We fought hard though to get back up to the 14th spot. We’ll definitely need to study this package a little more.”

-Matt Tifft

Shane Lee and the No. 3 Chevrolet Team Finish 12th at Pocono, Despite a Tight-Handling Camaro

“We fired off with this Childress Vineyards Camaro extremely tight, especially during the first two stages. I could either maintain or make significant gains in Turns 1 and 2, but struggled to keep any of that momentum going into and coming off of Turn 3 for the majority of the race. Because of the way the cautions fell and our plan to save fuel, we were able to work our way into the top 10 midway through the final stage. We just couldn’t hit on the right adjustment to cure the struggles with that last turn. I’m proud of this 12th-place result and this team should be just as proud. I look forward to hopping back behind the wheel in Iowa in a couple of weeks.”

-Shane Lee

Daniel Hemric Records Fourth Third-Place Finish of 2018 at Pocono Raceway with South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet

“I am very proud of the effort today. Our South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet was not very good to start the race, but we made a lot of strides throughout the afternoon. The guys on pit road were strong and my crew chief Danny Stockman did a great job setting up the car for this aero package. We were playing the strategy game at the end of the second stage and came to pit road under green, but I had a vibration and we had to pit during the stage break. It worked out well because that allowed us to add fuel to the car and make it to the finish. I really wanted to hold Chase Elliott off at the end, but I just got too tight off Turn 1 with two laps to go. We were actually able to hold him off about five laps longer than I thought I could. I’m just proud to sit in this race car each week and again want to thank Richard Childress, South Point Hotel & Casino and everyone that makes this possible.”

-Daniel Hemric

