Reed Finishes 13th at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. (June 2, 2018) – Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang to a 13th-place finish Saturday afternoon at the “Tricky Triangle” at Pocono Raceway. Reed started 20th and raced his way into the top five late in the race but settled into 13th as the laps wound down.

“We ended up 13th which wasn’t bad considering we started so far off after qualifying 20th,” said Reed. “We knew we had challenges in front of us, but all-in-all our Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Mustang got a lot better throughout the race. We learned a lot about this package, which I think is the main goal today and to get out of here with as many points as possible and move on.”

Reed struggled maneuvering his Ford through traffic throughout the 25-lap opening Stage at Pocono. The opening Stage went caution free and at the break, Reed pitted for tires, fuel and chassis adjustments. A crewmember went over the wall too soon on the stop resulting in a penalty for Reed. Reed took the green for Stage 2 from 24th after dropping to the back due to the penalty.

The chassis adjustments helped with handling and Reed was able to make up some ground in Stage 2. Reed worked his way to 15th before visiting pit road for the last pit stop of the day before the final Stage.

Reed took the green for the final Stage 14th and cycled up to the top five as different pit strategies played out. Reed saved fuel through multiple cautions and lost some ground in the final laps to fresher tires, but was able cross the finish line 13th at the “Tricky Triangle.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

