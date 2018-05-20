GMS Racing NCWTS Texas Preview

CODY COUGHLIN

No. 2 Flying Eyes® / JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

4 starts, Best Finish: 12th (Spring, 2016)

Season Stats

7 starts, 3 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

– Coughlin will pilot chassis no. 312 at Texas Motor Speedway; a brand-new chassis to the No. 2 fleet.

-The No. 2 Chevy Silverado will have a slightly different look this weekend as Flying Eyes®, sunglasses designed for pilots and motorsports enthusiasts, will be on Coughlin’s hood for the Rattlesnake 400.

– With a 17th-place finish at Charlotte a couple weeks ago, Coughlin remains 11th in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quotes

From Don C. Osmond, Jr., VP Marketing for Flying Eyes®:

“We are proud to be associated with GMS Racing through our partnership with Cody Coughlin Racing. NASCAR exemplifies American motorsports and what we at Flying Eyes® are all about — the performance-driven adrenaline rush of going all-out supported by the best equipment; superior in research, technology, and design. We’ll be watching for the Flying Eyes® logo on the hood of Cody’s truck as we join the millions of other fans that make NASCAR such an important, exciting part of America.”

From Cody Coughlin on racing at Texas:

“The last two races were at mile-and-a-half tracks, but even though Texas (Motor Speedway) is as well, it’s not the same for sure. It’s got a lot more grip in Turns Three and Four since the repave but Turns One and Two were flattened. It’s really tricky there now, but I like the track a lot. Texas is basically one groove until it can weather more and the groove can widen out. It will be interesting to see what the racing is like with the new splitter package and see if it helps with passing at all.”

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

19 starts, 4 wins, 9 top-fives, 15 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

7 starts, 3 wins, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s

Additional Info

– This week, Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 306 for the first time in 2018.

– With three races in the first seven races of the 2018 season, Sauter leads the NCWTS driver point standings by 59 points.

Quote

“Texas for whatever reason has been good to me. There are great fans down in that area and it’s a really cool area, but I’ve been around long enough that I’m not much of a sightseeing guy anymore. I like to go to the track and hang out and focus on winning the race.”

“The track itself is a lot different. You have to be disciplined and not over drive Turn One. Turns Three and Four race a lot like it used to but Turn One and Two is probably what’s got everyone caught off guard a little bit. You used to be able to run wide open there for quite a while with the old configuration. Now you’re lucky if you can even do it qualifying with the way Turns One and Two are. It’s fun though, I like having to lift and drive a little bit.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

2 starts, 1 top-five, 2 top-10 finishes, 1 pole (November 2017)

Season Stats

7 starts, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10 finishes

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 305 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The No. 24 has utilized this chassis two times this season, including Atlanta and the last NCWTS race, at Charlotte, where Haley was en route to a top-five finish before an on-track incident.

-Last fall, Haley collected his first NCWTS career pole award at the mile-and-a-half track becoming the youngest NCWTS pole winner in Texas Motor Speedway history.

-In two races at Texas, Haley has an average starting position and average finishing position of 5.5.

– After the race at Charlotte three weeks ago, Haley is eighth in the NCWTS driver point standings, 15 points above The Playoff cut line.

Quote

“Texas (Motor Speedway) is pretty different with the repave from what I’ve been told, even though I never got to race the old Texas. I really like the new Texas though. It’s a fast track and we found speed there last year in both races, including getting the pole in the fall race. I know during the race, we had trouble trying to widen the groove out to pass, but the speed we had made up for it. Texas has been a good track for me, and I know when we unload this week, the No. 24 team will have a fast Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevy for me again.”

DALTON SARGEANT

No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

This will be Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Texas Motor Speedway.

2018 Season Stats

7 starts, 2 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sargeant will pilot GMS chassis no. 303 at Texas Motor Speedway. He raced the same chassis to a sixth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this year.

– The 20-year-old rookie is ninth in NCWTS driver point standings and leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings after seven races.

Quote

“Texas is another track that’s going to be completely new to me. Thankfully we’ve got a great relationship with Chevrolet and I’ve been on their simulator to make a few laps at Texas, that’s about all the experience I have on that track. It’s certainly going to be a new experience for me and it’s a different layout compared to some of the other speedways on the schedule. With the new asphalt and high amount of grip, restarts will be key to picking up positions once again.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **