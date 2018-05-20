Bowman to Fill GMS Racing’s Xfinity entry at Michigan and Kentucky

Statesville N.C. (June 5, 2018) — GMS Racing officials announced today that NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman will fill-in for Spencer Gallagher in the No. 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) entry this weekend at Michigan International Speedway as well as at Kentucky Speedway (July 13).

ISM Connect, the world’s first fully-integrated network of consumer engagement technology, will serve as primary sponsor for Bowman and the No. 23 team at both Michigan and Kentucky.

“I want to thank GMS Racing for letting me race the No. 23 Chevrolet this weekend in Michigan,” said Bowman. “Last time I was in the Xfinity race at the track, we started on the pole and I was able to lead some laps. I am looking forward to this weekend and what we can do on track with the No. 23 team.”

Bowman has competed in a total of 52 NXS races over a six year span. In those six years, the Tucson, Arizona native collected one win, six top-fives, 15 top-10’s, three pole awards and led 97 laps. In three starts at Michigan, Bowman and has never finished outside the top-15 and collected his most recent NXS pole with JR Motorsports in 2016.

Additional drivers for the remaining races will be announced at a later date.

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with driver Johnny Sauter and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

ISM Connect is the world’s first fully-integrated network of consumer engagement technology. By blending the power of computer vision and data analytics with beautiful digital screens, ISM captures valuable audience analytics – generating business intelligence previously unavailable outside of the home. Designed to attract attention and improve the visitor experience at sports/entertainment venues, retail locations and urban centers, ISM monetizes these audiences through brand integrations and a complementary suite of smart products that create a seamless and targeted end-user experience.

