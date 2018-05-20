Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 Preview

FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

No. 95 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· CHEVY ACCESSORIES: Looking to personalize your vehicle? This is the place. Chevrolet offers thousands of accessories to enhance the appearance, capability and performance of your Chevrolet. Only Chevrolet Accessories are designed, engineered, tested and backed by Chevrolet. Shop the entire collection of Chevrolet Accessories online at www.chevy.com/accessories. You can buy Chevrolet Accessories online and ship to your home, or save on shipping by picking up at your local Chevy dealer.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 28 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Michigan, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 12.5 and an average finish of 16.6. He’s completed 5,224 of 5,479 (95.3 percent) career laps and has led for a total of 67 laps. Kahne has earned one win, eight top-five, 10 top-10 finishes, and three poles at the 2.0-mile track.

· RACE INFO: The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (2.0-mile) begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 10th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Michigan:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

06/20/04 DHL 400 34 2 200/200 Running

08/22/04 GFS Marketplace 400 11 5 200/200 Running

06/19/05 Batman Begins 400 4 18 200/200 Running

08/21/05 GFS Marketplace 400 3 29 199/200 Running

06/18/06 3M Performance 400 1 1 129/129 Running

08/20/06 GFS Marketplace 400 15 4 200/200 Running

06/17/07 Citizens Bank 400 36 32 197/200 Running

08/21/07 3M Performance 400 3 31 201/203 Running

06/15/08 LifeLock 400 9 2 203/203 Running

08/17/08 3M Performance 400 32 40 162/200 Engine

06/14/09 LifeLock 400 8 21 200/200 Running

08/16/09 Carfax 400 10 11 200/200 Running

06/13/10 Heluva Good! 400 4 2 200/200 Running

08/15/10 Carfax 400 1 14 200/200 Running

06/19/11 Heluva Good! 400 8 28 199/200 Running

08/21/11 Pure Michigan 400 14 7 203/203 Running

06/17/12 Quicken Loans 400 4 33 151/200 Crash

08/19/12 Pure Michigan 400 5 3 201/201 Running

06/16/13 Quicken Loans 400 3 38 103/200 Crash

08/18/13 Pure Michigan 400 31 7 200/200 Running

06/15/14 Quicken Loans 400 13 5 200/200 Running

08/17/14 Pure Michigan 400 15 16 200/200 Running

06/14/15 Quicken Loans 400 1 15 138/138 Running

08/16/15 Pure Michigan 400 11 15 200/200 Running

06/12/16 FireKeepers Casino 400 23 13 200/200 Running

08/28/16 Pure Michigan 400 11 14 200/200 Running

06/18/17 FireKeepers Casino 400 16 21 200/200 Running

08/13/17 Pure Michigan 400 23 38 138/202 Crash

Kahne's Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Michigan:

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 28 1 8 10 3

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts

Wins

Top-5’s

Top-10’s

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

14

0

0

0

0

2

25.4

24.1

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts

Wins

Top-5’s

Top-10’s

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

518

18

92

175

27

4,650

14.3

17.6

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “The racing at Michigan has definitely been different the past few years since they repaved the track. It’s still different than it used to be years ago of course, but I feel like it’s a good track and it’s going to be much different this year with our new team trying to figure it all out with the new Camaros as well. Michigan has really become our fastest track on the circuit since the repave. You can move around there with the various lanes, but really you’re always going to go slower unless you’re in what becomes the preferred lane during the weekend. The preferred lane at Michigan is a little tough to explain, but it’s basically through the middle of the track where everybody usually runs most of the time. Everyone is fighting for the limited space in that lane during the race. Restarts are crucial at Michigan as well because you can get passed pretty easily, or you can pass cars easily depending on where you start in the inside or outside lanes, and then how everybody gets through the first corner in your lane.”

From the Pit Box:

Travis Mack: “Kasey (Kahne) has had a lot of success at Michigan so far in his career with some great runs, so that’s always helpful when we head into race weekends. We are looking forward to featuring Chevrolet Accessories aboard on our Camaro ZL1 as well this weekend since we’ll be in Chevy’s backyard of Detroit. Our goal for Michigan is to hopefully get out of our slump of disappointing finishes that we’ve had the last few weeks. Our cars recently have been showing speed throughout the races, but we just haven’t been able to cap the weekend off with a good finish due to one factor or another. The Chevy teams have really been working hard to catch-up with the other teams and manufacturers this season. We are getting closer every week and I’m looking forward to our hard work paying off in Michigan this weekend.”

No. 95 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Travis Mack

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Jonathan Leonard Engineer: Ben Lynch

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

