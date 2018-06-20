ARCA returns to Iowa Speedway; joins IndyCar for double header

TOLEDO, Ohio (June 5, 2018) – The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is making its way back to Iowa Speedway for another summertime, short track classic on the .875-mile Newton, Iowa oval. The 12th ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150 is coming Saturday night, July 7.

The ARCA Iowa 150 will serve as the preamble to the next-day Verizon IndyCar Series Iowa Corn 300, bringing together a high-profile stock car tour with the top open wheel circuit in America.

Local favorite Mason Mitchell, from nearby W. Des Moines, is the 2014 ARCA national champion. He now fields ARCA teams for a variety of drivers. Mitchell gave the local fans exactly what they came to see in 2015, winning in front of the hometown crowd.

“I grew up 30 minutes west of Iowa Speedway,” said Mitchell. “It’s my Daytona 500. It’s bigger than the championship to be honest. The championship is huge, but there’s nothing like winning in front of your hometown crowd. The reaction you get is unbelievable.”

Expected entries for this year’s ARCA Iowa 150 include championship contenders Zane Smith and Sheldon Creed. Both Californians, each drives for MDM Motorsports. Smith and Creed, one-two in ARCA championship standings, will be joined at Iowa by their MDM teammate Chase Purdy, of Meridian, Miss.

Venturini Motorsports is also expected to bring four drivers, including Wisconsin’s Natalie Decker, Georgia’s Chandler Smith, New York’s Christian Eckes and Daytona winner Michael Self, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Riley Herbst is also expected to enter as is RFMS Racing’s Travis Braden, Win-Tron Racing’s Gus Dean, Chad Bryant Racing’s Joe Graf and Alabama’s Bret Holmes.

No Repeat Winners at Iowa

In 11 previous ARCA races at Iowa since the inaugural event in 2006, there have been no repeat winners. Steve Wallace won the first ARCA race at Iowa, and Dalton Sargeant won the most recent in 2017. Other ARCA winners at Iowa include Frank Kimmel (2007), Matt Hawkins (2008), Parker Kligerman (2009), Tom Hessert (2010), Ty Dillon (2011), Alex Bowman (2012), Grant Enfinger (2013), Mason Mitchell (2015) and Chase Briscoe (2016). Dillon is the only repeat General Tire pole winner at Iowa, having done it in 2010 and 2011.

ARCA Iowa Schedule/Media

Practice for the ARCA Iowa 150 is from 11:45 – 1:15 p.m. Saturday with General Tire Pole Qualifying following at 3:45. The Iowa 150 is scheduled to get the green flag just after 8 p.m. All times are local, Central. The ARCA Iowa 150 is live on MAVTV. Follow Live Timing, Scoring and Chat at arcaracing.com.

