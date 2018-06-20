Justin Fontaine – Rattlesnake 400 Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Texas: “I’ve been ready to go for the past week or so,” said Fontaine. “It was nice to have a break after Charlotte, for us to be able to regroup, but it’s time to get back down to business and see what we can do at Texas.

“I’ve never been there, but I’ve done a lot of studying. From watching video, talking to others, and even examining photos. I’m doing everything I can to be at the top of my game this week.

“Other than Charlotte, I feel like the mile-and-a-half tracks have been pretty kind to us. We’ve shown strength and speed on them. Reviewing the video from last year, it appeared that the draft was key at Texas and that reminds me of Las Vegas. If that’s the case, that should be good news for our ProMATIC team on Friday night.”

Fontaine at Texas: Fontaine will make his Texas Motor Speedway debut this Friday night in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rattlesnake 400.

Recapping Charlotte: With qualifying cancelled due to rain, Fontaine lined up 18th in his first NCWTS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The rookie of the year contender was happy with his truck early, but an accident in the third and final stage of the race left the team with a 30th-place result.

“This wasn’t the debut I was hoping for at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Darrell [Morrow, crew chief] did a good job adjusting on the truck during the first and second stages – but we found ourselves in some trouble during the final stage and it really put a hamper on our night.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

