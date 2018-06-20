Austin Wayne Self – Rattlesnake 400 Race Advance

Rattlesnake 400 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Texas: “I always enjoy coming back to Texas,” said Self. “It’s my hometown track, so there’s always pressure to perform. It’s pressure that I don’t mind though. There’s a lot of people who have sacrificed a lot to give me a chance to race and competing at Texas is one of those opportunities to show them how grateful I am.

“It’s going to be hot all week in Texas. It’s going to be hot during practice on Thursday and it looks to be even hotter on Friday during qualifying and the race. We’re just going to have to let it play out and see what happens. We’re going to give it our all, I promise you that.”

Self at Texas: Self will make his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. In his previous four starts, the Austin, Texas native has earned three top-15 finishes, with his best finish of 12th coming in this race last season. Additionally, Self has never finished lower than 22nd.

Recapping Charlotte: In the most recent NCWTS race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Self and the No. 22 team were forced to a backup truck, due to contact with the wall after a tire went down.

Self and the entire GO TEXAN team worked hard to prepare a strong backup truck. The team made strong gains during the race, but ultimately an on-track incident relegated the No. 22 to a 27th-place finish.

“That was not what we had in mind when we showed up to Charlotte,” said Self. “Our day started off on the wrong foot when we had a tire go down and destroy our primary truck. It put us to the test as we had to bring out the backup.

“Honestly, we had a good truck the entire night and I think we had a shot at a top-10 with the backup. It’s unfortunate that hard racing and aero ended our night.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s Go Texan program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Markets will serve as associate partners.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **