Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Michigan Advance

by Official Release On Wed, Jun. 06, 2018
Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion
Crew Chief: Brian Pattie
Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @RoushFenway
Stenhouse Jr. at Michigan International Speedway
Stenhouse Jr. has ten Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Michigan International Speedway with an average starting position of 21.3 and average finishing position of 21.0.
The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year also has three Xfinity starts earning one top-five and one top-10 finish.
One Year Ago at Michigan
After having to start at the tail of the field due to pit-road speeding penalty, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. picked up 22 positions in the final 46 laps to score his first top-10 finish in nine MENCS starts at Michigan International Speedway.
Hometown Native
Veteran Shock Specialist Dave McDonald is from Clinton, MI just 20 minutes from Michigan International Speedway.
In the Points
Stenhouse Jr. is currently scored in the top-16 in points with a nine point advantage over 17th place.
On the Car
Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.
Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Michigan:
“Michigan is a track that Roush Fenway, Ford, and Jack (Roush) have had a lot of success. With this being the home track for Ford and Roush Industries, we always want to have a strong showing. Our guys have been working really hard on our intermediate program so I’m looking forward to see where we stack up among the competition. Last year I scored my first Cup top 10 there so hopefully we can leave with another top-10 finish.”