Austin Cindric – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 60 LTi Printing Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Cindric on Michigan

“Michigan is a pretty important weekend for me. Definitely from a points perspective, but also in who supports me. LTi Printing is on the car and also the race sponsor, plus Jack Roush and Ford both have a lot of history at Michigan. I’ve got a lot of reasons to have a good run. The 60 team has had some bad luck and I’m really motivated to get these guys a clean solid day. Hopefully I can carry some of the momentum from our Pocono run over into Michigan and have a little fun.”

Michigan 2017

Cindric competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan in 2017. Cindric started 8th and led 24 laps and earned a fifth-place finish.

Pocono Recap – Cindric

Austin Cindric scored his best finish in the 13-career NASCAR Xfinity Series races with a fourth-place effort Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway. Cindric grabbed his fifth top-10 finish of the season and moved up to 10th-place in the driver standings, a gain of two positions. He was also the top finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Race.

2017 Recap

Cindric earned his first career victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series while competing in his first full season with the Series. Cindric claimed the pole position at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and led a total of 50 laps on his way to capturing the checkered flag. In addition to the win, Cindric closed out 2017 with eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes all while finishing third in the series point standings after qualifying for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cindric in the No. 60 Ford

Michigan will be the fifth of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

