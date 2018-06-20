Ryan Reed – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Michigan

Ryan Reed has competed at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Reed has never finished lower than 19th and earned his best finish of eighth at the 2.0-mile track in 2017.

Michigan 2017

Ryan Reed drove a loose-handling No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford to an eighth-place finish Saturday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. Reed started the race 20th and despite struggling on restarts was able to advance through the field.

Reed on Michigan

“I’m really excited to go to Michigan, it’s an important race to all of us being home to Jack and Ford. Knowing Roush’s history there and how they have won so many races, you just really look forward to going there and making the team proud. We’ve had fast race cars and with the new aero package we feel like we have an opportunity to run well and contend for a win.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **