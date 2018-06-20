Matt Kenseth – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @MattKenseth

FireKeepers Casino 400 – Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Kenseth at Michigan International Speedway

· Matt Kenseth will make his 38th start at Michigan on Sunday, which will tie for the most starts for Kenseth at any active track.

· Kenseth is a three-time winner at the 2-mile speedway, including most recently in 2015, as well as 2002 and 2006. He has 20 top-10 and 14 top-five finishes along with one career pole (2015).

· Kenseth’s first win at MIS came in the 2002 June race with Jack Roush after starting 20th, and his second came in August of 2006 after starting third. He won from the pole three years ago after leading 146 laps.

· Kenseth also made nine starts at Michigan in the Xfinity series, tallying five top-10 and three top-five finishes.

Matt Puccia at Michigan International Speedway

· Matt Puccia will call his 14th MENCS race at Michigan on Sunday, a track he’s visited victory lane twice at with former RFR driver Greg Biffle.

· Puccia’s two wins with the No. 16 came in back-to-back races in 2012 and 2013. He has six career top-10 and four top-five results at the 2-mile track, including most recently a fifth-place finish with Trevor Bayne last August.

· In Puccia’s first race in the Cup series at Michigan (2011), he helped Biffle to a pole before starting third in the next race in 2012.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kenseth on racing at Michigan:

“When you race for Jack, you know how important it is to perform well this weekend. It’s his home track and he’s had a lot of success through the years at Michigan. Hopefully, we’re able to continue to show improvement and find some more speed in the Wyndham Rewards Fusion this week. I feel that we’ve made some small gains and hope that we continue to do so.”

Recapping Pocono

Kenseth gained 15 positions in the final stage to earn a 13th-place finish at Pocono, his best finish since returning to the seat of the No. 6. After starting 26th, Kenseth battled the ‘Tricky Triangle’ and improved eight spots in the final 30 laps for a top-15 finish.

On The Car

Kenseth will carry the blue and white colors of Wyndham Rewards on the No. 6 Fusion this weekend, the third race of 2018 for the award-winning hotel loyalty rewards program.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning guest loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You’ve Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **