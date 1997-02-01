Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Michigan

Irish Hills, ‘Home Track’ On Deck for Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing heads north to that 8-Mile road and the home of Ford Motor Company for the first of two trips within a two-month span as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Xfinity series both hit the 2.0-mile track this weekend.

Sunday, June 10, 2018 | 2 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

· Matt Kenseth, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Saturday, June 9, 2018 | 1:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Austin Cindric, No. 60 LTi Printing Ford Mustang

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway is Roush Fenway owner Jack Roush’s ‘home track.’ Located about an hour drive from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan has been one of the organization’s most successful tracks, earning a total of 23 victories across the three major NASCAR touring series.

Kenseth Knows VL at Michigan

In 37 starts at Michigan, veteran Matt Kenseth has figured out the two-mile oval with three career wins, 14 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes. With an average finish of 10.8, Kenseth won back in 2006 in the August race, leading 87 of the 200 laps. He also led the final nine laps in the 2002 June event to head to victory lane, his third of five trips to winners circle that season.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 205 starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-five finishes, 101 top-10 finishes and has led 2,452 laps. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush Dominance in Its Backyard

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Xfinity Series in Motown

In 57 starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 26 top-fives and 36 top-10s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Former Roush Fenway driver Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the two-mile oval in 2011.

Point Standings Entering Michigan

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 15th in the MENCS point standings with two top-five and three top-10s.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 28th in owner points.

On the Xfinity side, Ryan Reed is 11th after 12 races with one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

The No. 60, piloted by Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Ty Majeski, is 31st in owner standings.

Roush Fenway Michigan Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998 Burton NXS

1998-1 Martin Cup

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2002-1 Kenseth Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

2011 Edwards NXS

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup

By the Numbers at Michigan International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

205 13 56 101 4 39195 2452 18.2 14.0 78390

57 5 26 36 4 6277 702 11.3 12.0 12554

21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042

283 23 90 149 9 47493 3414 13.5 12.4 94986

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **