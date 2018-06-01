2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Event Tickets Go On Sale June 9, 2018

Pricing Options for Fans Start at $75

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 7, 2018) – Tickets to the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events go on sale to the public on Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m. A special presale is available to NASCAR Hall of Fame members through Friday, June 8, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Tickets to Induction Ceremony events begin at $75 per person (plus tax and applicable service fees).

Davey Allison, Alan Kulwicki, Jeff Gordon, Roger Penske and Jack Roush—the 10th class since the inception of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010—will be honored during the 2019 Induction Ceremony. Jim Hunter, the fifth recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, and the eighth recipient of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence, who will be announced at a later date, will also be celebrated. The Induction Weekend events are set for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, through Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The official Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

The Class of 2019 marks the 10th class and a total of 50 legends inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. To celebrate the momentous occasion, new events and special programs have been added throughout the extended weekend.

Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, fans are invited to a new Induction Insider Experience offering exclusive access to the Class of 2019 inductees and the Induction Ceremony stage. And Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, has a full lineup of high-octane happenings including the new NASCAR Hall of Fame Legends Brunch, where fans can dine with a Hall of Famer, and Victory Lap with the Class of 2018 as well as an enhanced NASCAR Hall of Fame Red Carpet Event prior to the Induction Dinner and Induction Ceremony that evening. The Friday activities will culminate with the historic Induction Ceremony honoring the five-person class:

Davey Allison, son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison, captured the 1987 premier series Rookie of the Year. He won 19 races and 14 poles, including the 1992 Daytona 500, before his tragic death in a helicopter accident in 1993.

Jeff Gordon took NASCAR by storm in the 1990s. He won four championships (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001). Overall, he won 93 races, which ranks third on the all-time wins list. Gordon is a three-time Daytona 500 champion and won the Brickyard 400 a record five times.

Alan Kulwicki burst onto the scene as the 1986 NASCAR Rookie of the Year with his self-owned AK Racing team. He captured the 1992 NASCAR premier series title. Kulwicki never got the chance to defend his title, dying in a plane crash in 1993.

Roger Penske has steered one of the most successful motorsports ships in the sport’s history. In 2016, he reached 100 wins in NASCAR’s premier series. Penske won the premier series championship in 2012 with driver Brad Keselowski, and owns two Daytona 500 wins with Ryan Newman in 2008 and Joey Logano in 2015.

Jack Roush, a graduate-level mathematician turned engineering entrepreneur, has won a record 325 races across NASCAR's three national series. Overall, Roush boasts five NASCAR national series owner championships, while his drivers have won an additional three driver championships.

The full list of 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend event ticket packages is below.

THURSDAY EVENTS

CLASS OF 2019 INDUCTION INSIDER EXPERIENCE

$75 per person plus tax and applicable service fees ($60 for NASCAR Hall of Fame members)

Access to Class of 2019 Storytelling Sessions and Additional Programming in the High Octane Theater

Complimentary Digital Photo from the Induction Ceremony Stage

$5 Pit Stop Café Voucher

NASCAR Hall of Fame Admission for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

FRIDAY EVENTS

NASCAR HALL OF FAME LEGENDS BRUNCH

$125 per person plus tax and applicable service fees ($99 for NASCAR Hall of Fame members)

Sold Out during Member Presale

Seat with NASCAR Hall of Famer in the Hall of Honor

Access to Legends Brunch Buffet

Exclusive gift from the NASCAR Hall of Fame

NASCAR Hall of Fame Admission for Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, which includes access to the Landmark Award Plaque Unveiling, Squier-Hall Exhibit Reveal and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Red Carpet Event

VICTORY LAP WITH THE CLASS OF 2018

$75 per person plus tax and applicable service fees ($60 for NASCAR Hall of Fame members)

Class of 2018 NASCAR Hall of Famer-Led Tour through the Expansion Space

Pre-signed Class of 2018 Autograph Card

NASCAR Hall of Fame Admission for Friday, Feb.1, 2019, which includes access to the Landmark Award Plaque Unveiling, Squier-Hall Exhibit Reveal and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience

NASCAR HALL OF FAME EXCLUSIVE DRIVER DINNER & INDUCTION CEREMONY SEAT PACKAGE

$350 per person plus tax and applicable service fees

Sold Out during Member Presale

Seat with NASCAR National Series Driver at Induction Dinner and Special Presentations

Exclusive Induction Ceremony Seat

Commemorative Dinner and Ceremony Ticket

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Yearbook

NASCAR Hall of Fame Annual Pass

NASCAR HALL OF FAME EXCLUSIVE INDUCTION CEREMONY SEAT

$150 per person plus tax and applicable service fees

Limited availability

Exclusive Induction Ceremony Seat

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Yearbook

Admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

NASCAR HALL OF FAME PREMIUM INDUCTION CEREMONY SEAT

$100 per person plus tax and applicable service fees

Premium Induction Ceremony Seat

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Yearbook

Admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

NASCAR HALL OF FAME GENERAL INDUCTION CEREMONY SEAT

$75 plus tax and applicable service fees

General Induction Ceremony Seat

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Yearbook

Tickets for all Induction Weekend events will only be available for pick up at Will Call at the NASCAR Hall of Fame the day of the event. There is a ticket limit of six for this event.

For additional details about the Class of 2019 Induction Weekend schedule and ticket packages, visit nascarhall.com/inductees/induction-ceremony.

