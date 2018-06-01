Toyota MENCS Michigan Post-Qualifying Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Michigan International Speedway – June 8, 2018

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Kurt Busch*

2nd, Brad Keselowski*

3rd, KYLE BUSCH

4th, Kevin Harvick*

5th, Joey Logano*

8th, ERIK JONES

10th, DENNY HAMLIN

17th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

22nd, DANIEL SUÁREZ

34th, GRAY GAULDING

38th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Red White & Blue Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 3rd

How was your qualifying effort?

“Qualifying was alright. The first round was a bit of a scare, but the rest of it was okay. Just didn’t quite get – but we got everything out of it there the third round. That was all she had, so I wish that we were a little bit faster. We’re certainly missing just a little bit here today. It seems like it’s harder to hit it. Just looking at the 78 (Martin Truex Jr.) and the 11 (Denny Hamlin) and the 20 (Erik Jones) and those guys, we’re not all as fast as we would like to be, so we’ve got to keep working on it.”

ERIK JONES, No. 20 DeWALT Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 8th

How was the qualifying run?

“It was good. We got faster each round and picked up speed. I think we had a little bit left in the last round, but I messed up (Turns) 3 and 4 a little bit, but the DEWALT Camry was good, so we’ll just keep working at it. Definitely better speed than in practice, so just keep going that direction and get a little bit more out of it.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 78 Auto-Owner’s Insurance Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Qualifying Position: 17th

How was your qualifying effort?

“We were just – we actually got it better there the last round there. Just still way too tight, so we just missed it for qualifying today. We had a short practice there this morning and the track was really loose when we started practice and we were way off there and we got it better there towards the end and now we’re way too tight, so just one of them days where we chased it – we chased the balance a lot – and definitely didn’t hit it right for qualifying.”

