AJ Foyt Racing Exits Early At Texas

Tweet The No. 4 of Matheus Leist is on the hook following his early exit. Photo by Joseph Shelton

Both AJ Foyt Racing entries have exited the DXC 600 at Texas Motor Speedway as rookie Matheus Leist and Tony Kanaan are the first retirees of the race.

On lap seven, Leist’s No. 4 entry lost power before catching fire. Leist exited the car once it came to a stop in turn three before the car was engulfed in flames. Leist was uninjured in the incident.

Shortly after, the No. 14 of Kanaan brushed the wall off of the second turn and spent a lengthy amount of time on pit road before returning to the track. Kanaan made a couple of laps before pulling back onto the pits and exiting the car.

Kanaan and Leist will finish 21st and 22nd respectively. We will keep you updated as the race progresses.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **